Marie Tipton, age 75, of Main Street in Irvine, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at her home following a long illness. She was born March 20, 1947, in Lee County and was the daughter of the late Buck and Reva Jean Stamper Ingram. She was retired from the Tipton Motor Company and attended the Pine Crest Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She is survived by:

Her husband: Jackie Berlin Tipton, two stepsons:, Leslie Shawn Tipton , of Madison Co., Jeremy Glen Tipton, two sisters, Mary King of Lee Co., Brenda Deaton of Lee Co. and two step grandchildren, Tyler and Lorene.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, December 29, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pallbearers are Tyler Tipton, Tom Deaton, Brian Crowe, Donnie Watson, David Ross and Shawn Tipton

Alia “Bug” Tharpe 22 of Richmond passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. She was born February 22, 2000, in Richmond to David and Tammy Tharpe.

She is survived by her parents David and Tammy Tharpe, stepmother Christine Farnstrom, a brother Anthony Walters, four sisters Paige Denny, Araya Tharpe, Alivia “Lala” Walters and Alivianna “Star” Farnstrom. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday December 29, 2022, at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine. Friends may visit Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Burial will follow in the Ledford Cemetery in Pine Ridge. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Andrew Stepp, 42, of Irvine, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was born in Irvine May 28, 1980 to Kenneth and Gladys Stepp. He is survived by five brothers Kenneth Preston Stepp, Kennel Stepp, Mike Stepp, Jason Stepp and Philip Cox. He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Gladys Stepp and a brother Perry Cox. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Friends may visit Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Burial will be in the South Irvine Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Joe Murrel Willis Jr., age 80, of Opossum Run Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Kentucky River Medical Center following a long illness. He was born August 22, 1942, in Estill County and was the son of the late Joe Murrel and Virginia Hardy Willis. He was a farmer and a member of the Madison Coon Club. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife Lorena Riddell Willis; one son Timothy Joe Willis of Estill Co.; two sisters, Lilla Neal of Ohio and Linda Weddington of Fayette Co.; one brother, Bobby Willisof Estill Co.; and three grandchildren: Randall Joe Willis, Dylan Cecil Willis, and Mason Cruze Willis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Willis.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, December 21, 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Robert B. Crowe, age 90, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on December 25, 2022, at the Irvine Health and Rehabilitation Center in Irvine, Kentucky. Mr. Crowe was born on June 6, 1932, in Paris, Kentucky, to the late Dillard and Emily Barnett Crowe. He was of the Christian faith.

In addition to his parents, Robert was also preceded in death by, two daughters: Charlotte Ann Morehead and Debra Miller; four brothers: Donald, Orville, Dillard and Arthur Crowe: eight sisters: Edith Freeman, Gladys Hanks, Esther Miller, Barbara Stamper, Hazel Stokely, Marie Trusty, Jean Allen, and Mary Gayheart; and one granddaughter, Cristy Meadows.

Robert is survived by a son, Robert Earl Crowe and wife Colleen of Clay City, Kentucky; three grandsons: Brandon Crowe and Johnathan and Nick Morehead; four great-grandchildren: Brayden Crowe, Anthony Meadows, Bianca Morehead, and Olivia Donithan, along with numerous nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends to miss him and mourn his passing.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the West Bend Cemetery in Clay City, Kentucky at 11 a.m. with Reverend Dayle Payne officiating.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Robert B. Crowe.

Starlet Kay Hisle, age 57, of Richmond Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a long illness. She was born September 5, 1965, in Estill County and was the daughter of Betty Jean Willis Hisle and the late Paul Lewis Hisle. She was a caregiver and a member of the Crooked Creek Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by one brother, Paul Randall Hisle of Laurel Co.; one nephew, Brandon Christopher Hisle; one niece, Tiffany Hisle; and one great-niece, Willow Hisle.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, December 28, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating. Burial will be at the West Irvine Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Hisle, Wayne Babb, Austin Moore, Darrell Dwayne Dixon, Keadon Wilburn, and Dustin Arvin.