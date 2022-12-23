Edward Lee Sturgis, age 85, of High Street in Irvine, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at his home following a long illness. He was born July 5, 1937, in Richmond, Indiana and was the son of the late Willard and Nellie Personet Sturgis. He was a retired manager with the Richmond Laundry and Dry Cleaners and had lived most of his life in Indiana.

He is survived by his wife Lillie Osborne Sturgis; two daughters, Patricia Dodd of Florida and Sue Brandenburg of Irvine; three sons, Ronnie Sturgis of Indiana, Rick Sturgis of Waco, and Dennis Hatfield of Florida; one sister Ruby McGee of Indiana; two brothers, Paul (Pat) Sturgis of Indiana and Donnie (Mitch) Sturgis of London; two sisters-in-law, Martha Flynn of Estill Co., and Allie Fair Noland of Estill Co.; three grandchildren: Jerrica Brandenburg, Jessica Dodd and Jonathan Dodd; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, December 18, at 2 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Brett Benton officiating. Burial was at the Oakdale Cemetery.

Nancy Clay Farris Stansbury sadly left us on December 1st, 2022, at the age of 68, following a diagnosis of uterine cancer earlier this year. She was surrounded by family in her home here in Las Vegas when she passed away. Nancy was born to the late Anna & Thomas Farris in Ravenna, Kentucky, on Monday, July 5th, 1954. Her father was a bi-vocational pastor until his passing in 1964, which immersed Nancy in the Christian community that would be her lifelong support system from an early age.

She attended Ravenna Elementary, Irvine High School and graduated from Estill County High School in 1972. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Eastern Kentucky University, and then went on to earn her Master’s degree in History, graduating from EKU in 1978. She accepted a teaching position at Victory Christian Academy in Louisville, Kentucky, where she taught high school for several years.

Nancy met Michael D. Stansbury at Victory Baptist Church and they were married there, in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 3rd, 1984. She resigned from teaching shortly after to raise her two children.

Nancy is preceded in death by her mother, Anna Evelyn Farris in 2005, and her father, Thomas Jefferson Farris, in 1964.

Nancy is survived by her husband Michael David Stansbury; her daughter Ruth LeAnn and husband Caleb Hugh Sargent; her son Andrew Thomas Stansbury; her brother Robert Thomas Farris; her grandson Gatlin Thomas Sargent, her granddaughter Scotlyn Jaymes Sargent; her nieces Jennifer Farris DeSpain and Robin Mae Farris, and her nephew Thomas Clayton Farris.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 17th, at Warren F. Toler Funeral Home immediately following visitation. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pastor Caleb Sargent officiated.

Joe Murrel Willis Jr., age 80, of Opossum Run Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Kentucky River Medical Center following a long illness. He was born August 22, 1942, in Estill County and was the son of the late Joe Murrel and Virginia Hardy Willis. He was a farmer and a member of the Madison Coon Club. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife Lorena Riddell Willis; one son Timothy Joe Willis of Estill Co.; two sisters, Lilla Neal of Ohio and Linda Weddington of Fayette Co.; one brother, Bobby Willisof Estill Co.; and three grandchildren: Randall Joe Willis, Dylan Cecil Willis, and Mason Cruze Willis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Willis.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, December 21, 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Larry David Noland, age 71, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the Compassionate Care Center (Hospice) in Richmond, KY after a diagnosis of pancreatic and liver cancer. Larry lived only six weeks after his diagnosis and treatment. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Larry was born to the late Shannon and Edith Noland on March 2nd, 1951.

Larry attended Estill High School where he received many honors and awards for his basketball skills. He received a scholarship to Mt. Olive Junior College in North Carolina where he attended for one semester. Larry loved basketball and was an avid UK Wildcat fan. Larry’s work career began with the Coal Wash in Irvine for a year, the KY State Highway Department for a year and then moved to his career with the railroad beginning in June of 1974 with the L & N Railroad (later CSX) where he held positions from laborer in the Track Department, Foreman, Track Inspector, Rail Oiler and finally became a Supervisor. Larry retired after 37 years at age 60. Larry liked working on the railroad, but he loved the men he supervised. After retirement, Larry began working part-time at the BP Station in Irvine where he loved meeting old friends and making new ones.

Larry married Betsy Bush Noland in April, 1972 and they had one daughter, Leeann Danielle Noland. Leeann has been his pride and joy and the light of his life.

Larry is survived by his sisters, Doris Sue Isaacs (Jesse Lynn), Shanetta Flynn, and Donna Ann Young (Carl); a brother Mark Allen Noland, and a number of nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.

Larry was baptized many years ago and he, Betsy and Leeann became members of the Broadway Christian Church in Lexington 20 years ago.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, December 19, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Glyndon Woosley officiating. Burial was at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Ray Mills, Gerald Rader, Gary Newton, Michael Hardy, Howard Rogers and Danny Stacy.

Honorary pallbearers were Robert Sewell, Roger Harkins, Kenny Floyd, Earl Blackwell and Curt Goodwin.

Virgil D. Johnson, age 88, of Berry Avenue in Bellevue, Kentucky, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at the St. Elizabeth Hospice. He was born May 28, 1934 in Estill County and was the son of the late Hubert Green and Mary Edna Estes Johnson. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Durkee Foods and attended the Bellevue Baptist Church.

He is survived by one daughter, Melissa Anne Perkins of Lakeside Park, Ky.; one son, Gerald D. Johnson of Florence, Ky.; two sisters, Nancy Teegarden of Alexandria, Ky. and Faye Stewart of Estill Co.; one brother, Dallas Johnson of Lee Co.; six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Maxine Stidham Johnson, two sons, Virgil Kevin Johnson and Stephen Ray Johnson, and seven siblings: Beulah Mays, Leora Smith, Sue Abney, Zelma Rogers, Phyllis Shouse, Floyd Merle Johnson and James Johnson.

Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, December 20, at the Warner Stidham Cemetery with Donnie Watson officiating. The Warner Stidham Cemetery is located at 1102 Dry Ridge Road, Irvine, Ky.

Doris Lynn Satterley, age 74, of Upper Lick Branch in Alexandria, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at her home following a long illness. She was born August 29, 1948, in Estill County and was the daughter of the late William and Zelma Johnson Rogers. She was retired from the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

She is survived by two daughters, Angie (Chris) Mulberry of Alexandria, KY and Lori Field of Alexandria, KY; one sister Brenda Hanson of Minnesota; one brother, Mike Rogers of Grant Co.; two grandchildren, Benjamin and Evan Mulberry, and several nieces and nephews that she loves. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Satterley.

Graveside services will be conducted at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.