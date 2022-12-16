Delores Jean Harris Stamper, age 77, of Waco, Kentucky, departed this life suddenly on December 11, 2022, at Marcum and Wallace Hospital.Delores was born on September 23, 1945, in the Barnes Mountain community of Estill County, to the late Aveory and Lillian D. Arvin Harris. In addition to being a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Delores was a lifetime member of the New Bethel #1 Baptist Church. Along with her mother and father, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, LaVaughn Stamper and one sister: Carolyn Faircloth. Survivors include her daughter: Kelli Lane Robinson and husband John, her son: Aaron LaVaughn Stamper and wife Jennifer. Four grandchildren: Justin Kyle Robinson, Holden Davis Stamper, Kennedy Grace Stamper, and Kerrington Elise Stamper. Three great grandchildren: Kenley Faith Robinson, Ella Grace Robinson and Madyson Hope Robinson. Two sisters: Paulette Stamper and husband Billy and Janie Flanagan and husband Robert, along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends to miss her and mourn her passing.

Funeral services for Delores Jean Harris Stamper will be conducted on Friday, December 16, 2022, in the chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals. Brother Bill Stamper and Brother Aaron Stamper officiated. Internment will follow in Hoover Cemetery at Barnes Mountain.

Pallbearers were John and Justin Robinson, Holden Stamper, Donnie Shepperson, Shannon Faircloth and Billy Crafton. Honorary pallbearers were Dylan Bryant, Toby Honaker, Kris Bryant, Michael Flanagan, John and Stevie Fox, James Lee Stamper, and Lee Jr. Crafton.