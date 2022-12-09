Photos by Megan Parker

The members of the group who worked on the quilts being donated to the flood victims in eastern Kentucky are pictured front row: Ruth Pasley, Lavotus Johnson, and Carla Faulkner. In the back row are Daisy Mullins, Shirley Floyd, and Marie Dixon.

Teresa Warner and Nicole Osborne also helped with the construction of these quilts, but are not pictured.

The “Rather Bee Quilting Group” met at the Estill County Extension Office on Tuesday, November 29 to put the finishing touches on their latest projects. After the floods that ravished eastern Kentucky in July, the members of this local quilting group began constructing homemade (machine sewn) quilts to donate to flood victims. To date, they have made at least 36 quilts, all from materials donated from people in the community. Members of the group will be taking these beautiful quilts, which range in all sizes, colors, and patterns, to Hazard on December 9.

Four of the quilts are designated for four nurses of the Hazard Veterans Center who were affected by the flooding. Rather Bee Quilting has made quilts for tornado victims, families affected by fires, Veterans, and they have made quilts for residents at the local nursing home.

If you are interested in joining the Rather Bee Quilting sewing group, they meet the second Saturday of each month at the Estill County Extension Office at 12 noon. Second photo: Shirley Floyd sews a tag onto one of the quilts that will be donated.