Reola Alene Spencer Shuler, 84, the widow of William Paul Shuler, and the daughter of the late Claude and Mary Greene Spencer, was born in Huntington, West Virginia on July 9, 1938 and departed this life in LaGrange, Kentucky on December 4, 2022 at the age of 84 years, 4 months and 25 days. She was a mother and homemaker.

Mrs. Shuler is survived by two daughters, Mary Samples of Beattyville, Kentucky and Sherry Epperson of LaGrange, Kentucky; a son, Daniel Paul Shuler of Crestwood, Kentucky; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; three sisters, Arvetta Shuler of Irvine, Kentucky, Minnie Carolyn Knox of Stanton, Kentucky, and Emma Barnes of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky; one brother, Ronnie Gayle Spencer of Stanton; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Shuler was preceded in death by four children, William Paul Shuler, Jr., Debrah Lynn Spicer, Daniel Glenn Shuler and Ivan Daryl Shuler; and siblings, Lonnie James Spencer, Mildred Rose and Don Lane.

Wanda Denise Watson, 51, of Irvine passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was born in Irvine on September 22, 1971 to Bradly and Joyce Gilbert.

She is survived by her partner Earl Peters of Irvine; two sons, Steven Ferguson of Irvine and Michael Ferguson and wife Rachel of Irvine; a daughter Joyce Ballinger and husband Brad of Paris; four grandchildren; two brothers, Ronald McKinney of Irvine and Joey McKinney of Irvine; and two sisters, Gracie Henry of Irvine and Tamara Isaac of Irvine.

She was preceded in death by her parents Bradly and Joyce Gilbert and a brother Steven McKinney.

Funeral services were held Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Burial followed in the Peters Cemetery on Barnes Mountain. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Marcus Wayne Thacker, III, age 35, of Stacy Lane Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He was born January 28, 1987, in Fayette County and was the son of Marcus Wayne Thacker, Jr. and Donna Sue Rose Thacker. He was an employee of the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and had lived in Estill County all his life.

Survivors in addition to his parents include his sister Jessica Diane Thacker of Madison Co.; two uncles, Hoy Van (Teresa) Thacker of Estill Co. and Jessie Taylor (Sandy) Thacker of Estill Co.; one aunt: Matewood Kortbien of Estill Co.

Visitation was held Friday, December 2, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Navy Dearing, 9-month old, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was born February, 17, 2022 to Dawson Dearing and Indya Hardy.

She is survived by her parents Dawson Dearing and Indya Hardy; paternal grandparents, Mick Dearing and Katrina Piatt; maternal grandparents Penny and Keisha Hardy; aunts Asya Arvin and Shelby Dearing; and uncles Jake Newton and Mason Hardy.

Funeral services were held Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Ronald Glenn Roberts, age 68, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life peacefully at home after a long illness on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Ronald was born on January 3, 1954, in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Tracy W. and Hazel Sparks Roberts. He was of the Christian faith.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Roberts was also preceded in death by a son, Jason Glenn Roberts.

Survivors include, his loving wife of 37 years, Lois Jean (Jeanie) Reffitt Roberts, one son, Justin Shane Roberts, four grandchildren, Corbin, Madison, Chelsea and Tracy Roberts, one brother, Darrell Roberts, one sister, Linda Tribble and husband Charles along with numerous nieces and nephews and relatives and friends to miss him and mourn his passing.

Funeral services for Ronald Glenn Roberts were conducted on Thursday, December 1, 2022, graveside at the South Irvine Cemetery.

Lewis home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Ronald Glenn Roberts.

Robert “Bob” Flinchum, age 95, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home.

Mr. Flinchum was born on May 27, 1927, in Beatyville, Kentucky, to the late Bert and Mary Jane Newton Flinchum. He was of the Pentecostal faith and a life member of the DAV.

In addition to his parents, Robert was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Wilma Jean Berger Flinchum, two brothers, Floyd Flinchum, and Alton Flinchum, seven sisters, Della Blevins, Mila Jean Coomer, Carol McKinzie, Callie Freeman, Mable Harvath, Lillian Brockman, and Gertrude Story, along with a grandson, Nikita Flinchum.

Survivors include, his daughter, Gloria Flinchum, his son, Greg Flinchum, one sister, Dovie Flinchum, two grandchildren, April Williams and Jessica Muncie, and six great grandchildren, MaKayla Wildman, Beth, Sara, and Christina Flinchum, Kaiden and Eli Francis. Along with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends to miss him and mourn his passing.

Funeral services for Robert “Bob” Flinchum were conducted on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Lewis Home for Funerals chapel with Brother Joe David Turner officiating. Internment followed in the Oakdale Cemetery in Irvine, Kentucky. Military honors were provided by American Legion Post 79 at the graveside.