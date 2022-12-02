April Renae Wilkerson, age 44, of Dreyfus Road in Berea, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Hospital. She was born September 29, 1978, in Estill County and was the daughter of Randall Dale and Eva Mae Ramsey Gross. She was a former clinical med assistant and a volunteer with Hospice. She had lived in Madison County for most of her life.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband Thomas Anthony Wilkerson; one daughter Madelyn Aubrey Wilkerson of Madison Co.; three sons: Ethan Travis Wilkerson, Jacob Thomas Wilkerson and Joshua Andrew Wilkerson, all of Madison Co.; one sister Melissa McDaniel of Madison Co., and one brother Robert Dale Gross of Estill Co.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, November 30, at 12 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Michael Chism officiating. Burial is at the Madison Memorial Gardens. Visitation held Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

LaVaughn Stamper, age 78, of Waco, Kentucky, departed this life on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Hospice Center in Richmond, Kentucky.

Mr. Stamper was born in Irvine, Kentucky on September 1, 1944, to the late Enoch Stamper Jr. and Myrtle Tudor Stamper. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three brothers, Johnny, Ernest, and James Virgil Stamper. One sister-in-law, Betty Stamper and one brother-in-law, Lee Crafton Sr.

LaVaughn was a member of the New Bethel Baptist Church #1 where he served as a Deacon for over ten years. He was a loving Husband, Father, and Brother. Mr. Stamper enjoyed farming, hunting and the outdoors.

Survivors include his loving wife of over 56 years, Delores Jean Harris Stamper, his daughter, Kelli Lane Robinson and husband John, his son, Aaron LaVaughn Stamper and wife Jennifer. Two brothers, Billy Lindon Stamper and wife Paulette and Donald Gene Stamper and one sister, Virginia Catherine Crafton. along with four grandchildren, Justin Kyle Robinson, Holden Davis Stamper, Kennedy Grace Stamper, and Kerrington Elise Stamper. Three great grandchildren, Kenley Faith Robinson, Ella Grace Robinson, and Madyson Hope Robinson. Along with many other Nieces, Nephews ,relatives and friends to miss and mourn his passing.

Funeral services for LaVaughn Stamper were conducted on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in the chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals, at 11 A.M. with Brother Billy L. Stamper and Brother Aaron Stamper officiating. Internment followed in the Hoover Cemetery. The family received friends on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Lewis Home for Funerals.

Pallbearers were John and Justin Robinson, Holden Stamper, Donnie Shepperson, Dylan Bryant, Stevie Fox and John Fox. Honorary pallbearers were Billy Crafton, Lee Crafton, James Lee Stamper, Michael and Bob Flanagan, Shannon Faircloth, and Tobie Honaker.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Compassionate Care Hospice Center in Richmond, Kentucky.

Ruby Benton Richardson, age 89, of Winchester Road in Irvine, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a long illness. She was born November 21, 1933, in Estill County and was the daughter of Charles Benton and Nora Lee Shuler Howell. She was a homemaker and a member of the Body of Christ Ministries.

She is survived by four daughters: Shirley Collett, Rita Collett, Freida Holliman, and Rhonda Devary, all of Estill Co.; four sons: Basslee Richardson, Jr. of Estill Co., Wayne Richardson of Lee Co., Ricky Richardson of Clark Co., and Jerry Richardson of Estill Co; 20 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Basslee Richardson, one daughter, Judy Richardson, one son, Larry Richardson, and three siblings, Peggy Graber, Charles Howell and Kenneth Howell.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, November 25, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bill Wesley officiating. Burial was at the Richardson Cemetery.

Gloria Ann Williams, age 81, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the Marcum Wallace Hospital. Miss Williams was born on February 12, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Joseph Lee and Mable Rawlins Henry.

In addition to her parents, Gloria was also preceded in death by two sons, James Carl and Timothy Wayne Williams. Five brothers, Joseph, Gilbert, Ronnie, Carl and Bill Henry. Two sisters, Viola Tipton and Rita Tipton along with a brother-in-law, Clarence Mattox.

Gloria is survived by three sisters, Mary Mattox, June Arvin and husband Ray, and Rebecca Pennington and husband Dallas, 2 grand children and 2 great grandchildren. And 3 special friends, Vanessa Angel, Carolyn Gould, and Patty Neal. Along with numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends to miss and mourn her passing.

Funeral services for Gloria Ann Williams were conducted on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals. Betty Awad will be officiating. Internment followed in the Witt Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 A.M. until the time of services at 1 P.M.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Gloria Ann Williams.

Timothy Wayne Charles age 55, formally of Beattyville, KY passed away Monday November 21, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY surrounded by his family after a long illness.

Tim was born April 4, 1967, in Lexington, KY, a son to Harold Dale Charles and Mary (Stamper) Flinchum. He was a disabled certified Journeyman Pipefitter/Fabricator, and was of the Christian faith. In his free time, he enjoyed being with his family, tinkering in the garage on cars, motorcycles, computers or anything he thought he could amp up to go faster. Tim was a huge fan of the show Street Outlaws, and a devoted listener to Ben Shapiro.

Along with his parents, Tim is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kimberly Charles, of Irvine, KY, 2 sons; Specialist Trevor Glen Charles, U.S. Army of Fort Sam Houston TX, Private First-Class Tory Allen Charles, U.S. Army of Fort Bragg, NC, 1 daughter; Shelbi Lynn, of Irvine, KY, his faithful K-9 companion; Tucker, 1 brother; Anthony (Amanda) Charles, of Piqua, OH, 2 brothers in law Allen Riley and Jeff (Chopper) Riley, 5 nephews; Skye, Dylan, Matt, Boone and Kaiden, 2 nieces; Savannah and Kenna, 5 great nieces; Aaliegh, Ava, Eliza, Adaline, and Aurora, 1 great nephew; Elijah, 2 very special aunts; Tammy and Lisa Charles, along with many other loving family members and friends.

Visitation was held Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Sam McKinney officiating. He was laid to rest in the Albert Riley Cemetery, located in the Delvinta Community of Lee County, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers were Trevor Charles, Tory Charles, Allen Riley, Jeff Riley, Tony Charles, and Dylan Riley.

Honorary Pallbearers were Daniel “The Kid” Frantz, Tony Begley, Dallas Harrison, and Wayne Harrison.

Robbie Moatts, 39, of Paint Lick, passed away at his home Thursday, November 24, 2022. He was an Estill County native who worked for the Bristol Group LLC in commercial construction. Robbie was also a certified welder and forklift operator, brick, block, and stone layer. Some of his favorite things in life was spending time with family, friends, and fishing. Robbie was a gifted sleeper, and could sneak a nap into any part of his day!

Robbie is survived by his wife, Kristina Moatts, two sons, David, and Robert Moatts Jr., two daughters, Mackenzie, and Alyssa Moatts, two stepdaughters, Heather, and Courtney Coleman, and one brother, Wayne Gray.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rebecca Ann Moatts Gray, Bethany Estes and two infant brothers Jerry Lee Gray Jr. (Lee Boy) and Franklin Lee Moatts.

Funeral services were held at Crestview Holiness Sanctuary on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 11 AM. Visitation was on Monday evening from 5 to 9 at the church. Burial will be on the family farm.

Condolences may be left at www.lakesfuneralhome.com

Cecil Calvin Osborne, age 94, of South 13th Street in Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the Bethesda Butler Hospital in Ohio following a short illness. He was born November 26, 1927, in Estill County and was the son of the late Hobert and Lillie Mae Johnson Osborne. He was a retired truck driver and served in the Marines during the Korean Conflict. He had lived in Ohio for most of his life.

He is survived by one daughter Janet (Jimmy) Purvis of Ohio; one son Cecil Ray (Treva) Osborne of Ohio; two sisters, Jean Alcorn of London and Marie Osborne of Clark Co.; one brother Bobby Osborne of Estill Co.; six grandchildren: Johnny-Ray Carberry, Stephen Ray Osborne, Victor Calvin Osborne, Bristol Diesbach, Timmy-Dale Lewis, and Gage Purvis and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth “Birdie” Frances Osborne, one sister, Julia Lee Osborne, and four brothers: Elmo Osborne, David Osborne, Hobert Osborne Jr., and Wilmer Osborne.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, November 29, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at the Sally Poore Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Johnny-Ray Carberry, Stephen Ray Osborne, Victor Calvin Osborne, Bristol Diesbach, Timmy-Dale Lewis, and Gage Purvis.