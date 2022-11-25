Dylan Blake Lorenzo Moore, age 5, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Garrard County. He was born December 2, 2016, in Fayette County and was the son of Emily Thomas and Lucas Moore.

Survivors in addition to his mother and father include his grandparents, Tracy Thomas of Estill Co. and Judy Abner of Estill Co.; one sister, Ariel Thomas; one brother, Devin Thomas; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, November 18, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Elmer Thomas officiating. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Sue Neikirk, whose life was a testament to love, died early Tuesday morning at her home in Lexington, Kentucky, after illness took her last breath. She was with her children.

She has joined her sweetheart, Marshall, who left us in 2002 and has been waiting with his warm smile and outstretched hand in the place of Biblical promise.

She was born Dollie Sue Clem on June 2, 1936, in Kimbrell, a small town in the foothills of the Cumberland Mountains and seven miles from the city, Irvine. As there was no hospital in Estill County and no family custom yet going to the hospital to give birth, she was born at home to Ed and Edith Clem. She was their sixth child and third girl.

She attended public schools and was raised in a home that valued education, independence of spirit, and kindness. For a time, she lived on a farm in Spout Springs with her Grandmother Curtis, known to all as Grandma Susie, and the tower of strength for whom Sue was named.

She and Marshall met young, fell in love immediately, and married on April 16, 1953. Once he was honorably discharged from the United States Army as a veteran of combat in Korea, they settled for time in Dayton, Ohio, but moved in 1958 to Lexington to raise their young family, which then consisted of their daughter, Marsha, and their son, Mark, and soon their second son, David, and their second daughter, Margaret.

She took a job at Good Samaritan Hospital in the 1960s to help support the growing family. Starting as a payroll clerk, she would rise to be the hospital’s controller. She would later direct the financial offices of the Kentucky Eye Institute as it expanded from Lexington to locations across the state.

Although dedicated to her profession and to her co-workers, nothing mattered more to her than her family. She and her nine siblings (there were five Clem boys and five Clem girls), found endless occasions to gather, often at the family home in Irvine.

Marshall’s and Sue’s homes in Lexington (there were four over time) became gathering places, too, both for her siblings and his, and for the families of Marsha, Mark, David and Margaret. Among the neighborhood kids, Mrs. Neikirk was known for her grilled cheese sandwiches and the open door of her home.

Sue’s love of family reached new levels when her grandchildren and then her great-grandchildren arrived. At the time of her death, there were 19. None of them ever experienced a birthday without a card from Nannie – and her presents to them at Christmas were the stuff of legend.

No one ever held a newborn with more skill and tenderness, and she did so again this year when her newest grandson arrived and was named “Marshall.”

Sue is survived by her four children, Marsha Seamans (Jim), Lexington, Ky.; Mark Neikirk (Kate), Crescent Springs, Ky.; David Neikirk (Penni), Berea, Ky.; and Margaret Hancock (Jeff), Lexington, Ky.

Her grandchildren are Chad Saunders, Berkeley, Calif.; Sarah Neikirk, Park Hills, Ky.; Zachary Neikirk, Lexington, Ky.; Allison Taluskie, Dayton, Ky.; Tyler Hancock, Charlotte, N.C.; Megan Seamans, Winter Park, Fla.; Amanda Hancock, Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Anna Neikirk, Belgrade, Mont. Grandson Kirk Saunders, Albuquerque, N.M, passed away in 2018.

Great-grandchildren, in order of age from 14 to two months, are Matt, Madeline, Jasper, Julian, Wren, Embry, Hagan, Sparrow, Marshall, and Lark.

Her surviving siblings are Edna Kelly, Reisterstown, Md.; Don Clem, New Cannan, Ct.; Anne Fussell, Ellicott City, Md.; and Billie Robinson, Frankfort, Ky. Preceding her in death were her siblings Ruby Walls, Louisville, Ky.; Rev. P.L. Clem, Nicholasville, Ky.; Linville Clem, Lexington, Ky.; Stan Clem, Henderson Tx.; and Marvin Clem, Lexington, Ky.

While flowers are welcome, the family suggests donations in lieu of flowers to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 1409 Versailles Road, Lexington, KY 40504 or Dana-Farber Cancer Institution, P.O. Box 415601, Boston, MA 02241-5601.

Carolyn Sue Taulbee Patrick, of Irvine, Kentucky, beloved wife of Asbery Patrick, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the age of 75 years, 10 months, and 22 days. She was the daughter of the late Eugene and Kathleen Rudd Taulbee, born in Wolfe County, Kentucky on December 24, 1946.

Carolyn thoroughly enjoyed teaching and working with students for 30 years before retiring. She was a generous and fun-loving person. She was an avid traveler and loved adventures. The thing Carolyn was most enthusiastic about was working for and serving the Lord. Her home church was Belknap Community Church, but she also attended Mize Community Church and House of Prayer. She loved listening to gospel singing and especially enjoyed hearing the Praise Singers.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Asbery (A.B.) Patrick; one daughter, Kimberly Kay Fallen (Jerry); one granddaughter, Jera Crouch (Tyler); one great granddaughter, Javera Kaedi Crouch; all of Irvine, and one brother Roger Dale Taulbee (Mary) of Vancleve, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Charles Thomas Patrick; three brothers: Harold Gene Taulbee, Paul Taulbee, and Gary Taulbee; one brother-in-law, Jim Patrick, two sisters in law, Betty Taulbee and Wilma Patrick; a niece, Haroletta Hensley, and a nephew, Stephen Taulbee.

Carolyn leaves behind many friends and family to mourn her loss. Pallbearers were Tyler Crouch, Keith Patrick, Lowell Brown, Nelson Wilder, Mike Gilbert, and Dwayne Patrick. Honorary pallbearers were Jerry Fallen, Odell Patrick, Willie Montgomery, nieces, and nephews.

Ethel “Gran” Powell Willis, 84, of Waco passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. She was the daughter of the late George and Sallie Mae Powell of Red Lick in Madison County. She lived in Estill County for her young life. She married Edward E. Willis on July 10, 1953. Together they had one daughter, Elizabeth Sue (Dennis) Coffey, who survives her. She is also survived by her sister, Lullie Dixon and two granddaughters, Crystal (Donald) Gordon of Union City, and Kimberly (Greg) Young of Richmond. She is survived by one great grandson, Austin Gordon (Erin Wade) and two great granddaughters, Kaitlyn Young and Shana Young, four great-great grandchildren, Grayson, Liliana, Wesley and Alara. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who called her Aunt Boss.

She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Melanie Lynn Coffey and four sisters, Edith Goosey, Ruby Powell, Susie Dixon, and Grace Scenters.

Gran loved flowers, birds, especially cardinals, and cooking. She especially loved her family and friends.

Graveside services was conducted at the Kindred Cemetery with Bro. Dylan Ballard officiating.

Pallbearers were Austin Gordon, Donald Gordon, Gary Lochart, Jerry Dixon, Tommy Willis and Charlie Willis.