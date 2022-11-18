Randy Lynn Johnson, 65, of Irvine passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine. He was born in Irvine on November 2, 1957 to Hiram and Pauline Johnson.

He is survived by his wife Teresa Johnson, a son Craig Johnson, a daughter Sabrina Lambert (Josh), five brothers: Roy Johnson, Duck Johnson, Donnie Johnson, Jess Johnson, Ray Johnson and four sisters: Della Mae Johnson, Thelma Johnson, Linda Barrett and Minnie Fay Williams.

He was preceded in death by his parents Hiram and Pauline Johnson; two sons, Eugene Johnson and Randall Johnson; four brothers: James Johnson, Larry Johnson, Calvin Johnson, Keith Johnson and a sister Carrie Mullins.

Funeral services were held November 15, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Terry Barnes officiating. Burial was in the Gray Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Cory Isaiah Shean, 31, beloved husband of Kaitlynn LeBlanc Shean and Daddy of Jayden Oliver Shean, Sophia Isabelle Shean and Westin Levi Shean, became a shining star on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

A native of Estill County born on July 25, 1991, he was a 2009 graduate of Estill County High School, a former employee of Clay Ingles in Lexington and a current employee of the Dollar General Store in Elizaville. Cory greatly loved the outdoors and passed that love onto his children, taking them fishing, hunting and for discovery walks in the woods.

In addition to his wife and children, Cory is survived by his mother, Glenna Neal; his grandmother, Elaine Gray; his aunt, Wanda Thompson; a brother, Dakota Trey Shean; a sister, Shanna Marie Shean; and his in-laws, Larry and Noemi LeBlanc and Terry and Caroline Nickell.

Preceding him in death were his father, Douglas Edward Shean, and a brother, Hunter Nevada Shean.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Mathers-Gaunce Funeral Home beginning at 5 p.m. with a Time of Remembrance at 7 p.m.

Debbie Ann Melton Alcorn, age 58, of Mountain Crest Drive in Irvine, passed away Friday, November 11th, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a long illness. She was born September 6, 1964 in Fayette County and was the daughter of the late Stanley Ray and Nannie Jean Kirby Melton. She had lived in Estill County for most of her life. She loved taking care of the elderly and worked for many years as a CNA at the Irvine Nursing and Rehab Center. She had never met a stranger, because if she didn’t know you, she would make sure to know your life history before she left. Debbie loved to cook and try new recipes. She also enjoyed watching UK Basketball. She always loved the crafts that she did with her nephew at his school when he was little. She talked about the kids in his class often. They were such a joy to her. Debbie will be missed by her family and many friends.

She is survived by two sisters, Sandy (Jesse) Thacker of Estill Co. and Norma Sparks (Tim Maggard) of Marion Co.; one brother, Terry (Gayla) Melton of Estill Co.; special nephew (her baby) Thomas Ray Sparks of Estill Co. and special aunt: Christine Kirby of Estill Co., and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Wayne Alcorn; one brother Raymond Dale Melton; and her mother and father in law Tom and Cynthia Alcorn.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, November 15, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry Rose and Bro. Johnny Wardle officiating. Burial was at the Johnson Cemetery.

Honorary Pallbearers were Keightly Wireman, Liam Mid Norton, Donald Norton Jr., and Frank Johnson.

Michael Kyle Stevens, age 34, of Leighton Road in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home. He was born May 16, 1988, in Estill County and was the son of Karen Jean McQueen Stevens and the late Michael David Stevens. He worked at the Tutt Construction Co. and was a member of the Pistol Creek Regulators. He had lived in Estill County all his life. Survivors in addition to his mother include his grandparents: Dixie McQueen of Irvine and Lander and Stella Stevens of Irvine; two brothers, Jaccob Daniel Stevens (Rachel Gooch) of Irvine and Phillip Paul (Majestica) Stevens of Irvine; and two nieces, Harper Grace Estes and Hadley Jean Stevens.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather William Paul McQueen.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, November 12, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Alfred Webb officiating. Burial was at the Hoover Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jaccob Stevens, Phillip Stevens, Roy Stevens, Josh Stevens, Dustin Street and James Crank.

Honorary pallbearers were Gary Johnson, Jason Young, and Jim Kelley.

Russell Ralph Smith, age 92, of Chinoe Road in Lexington, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the Cambridge Place following a long illness. He was born May 11, 1930, in Estill County and was the son of the late Shelby Smith and Bessie Watson Smith Highley. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Interlake Steel and was a member of the Newport Nazarene Church. He is survived by one daughter, Vicki Lynn Smith Johnson of Lexington, two sons: Russell Ralph Smith, Jr. of Winchester and Eddie Dwayne Smith of Cincinnati, OH; one stepbrother, Robert “Bobby” Highley of Greenville, SC; his cousin/brother, Billy Watson of Highland Heights; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Anna Leora Johnson Smith, one son, James Eric Smith and his stepfather, Robert G. Highley.

Graveside services were conducted Monday, November 14, at the Cobb Hill Cemetery with Donnie Watson officiating.

Mrs. Roberta P. Pearson, 91, the widow of Ermine Thomas Pearson, passed away Friday afternoon, November 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Roberta was born in Brassfield, Kentucky on April 15, 1931, the daughter of the late Carl Eli and Clara Mae Griffin Pearson. She was a homemaker and a former employee of Westinghouse. She always enjoyed the occasions that the Westinghouse retirees would get together. Roberta was a loving mother, grandmother and a devoted Christian lady. She was a member of the Mt. Carmel Christian Church in Estill County where her son Mark is the minister. She previously attended Big Hill Christian Church where she had been involved with the “Happy Christians.”

Survivors include her children, Bro. Mark Pearson (Angela) and Missy Pearson LeMay; five grandchildren: Jordan Sanders (Lisa Pascuzzi), Faith Pearson, Mia Sanders, Jackson “Jacksy” Sanders and Candace Pearson; one sister, Sally Congleton; one brother, Beverly Pearson, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives, including David Pearson, Brent Pearson, Jerry Pearson, Paul Pearson, Richard Pearson, Chris Turpin, Carl Brown Turpin, Vickie Lake, Charlotte Thom, Janie and Lloyd McGraw and Raymond and Carol Holland.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Gerald Pearson and a sister Faye Carol Turpin.

Funeral Services were conducted Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home with Bro. Allen Livingood and Bro. Tim Jones officiating. Burial followed at Madison Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers are Jordan Sanders, Mia Sanders, Jackson Sanders, Faith Pearson, Candace Pearson and Brady Dalrymple.

Honorary Pallbearers are Ronnie Murphy, Carl Brown Turpin, Chris Turpin, Jerry Pearson, Paul Pearson, David Pearson, Brent Pearson and Richard Pearson.

Sarah Angline Riddell, age 99, of Goodrich Avenue in Lexington, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at her home following a short illness. She was born June 12, 1923, in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Ben and Laura Stanley Perry. She was a retired employee of the Veterans Administration Hospital and had lived in Fayette County most of her life. She is survived by one daughter, Laura Faye Johnson of Jessamine Co.; three sons: Tony Marshall Riddell, Roger Allen Riddell, and James Benny Riddell, all of Jessamine Co.; 20 grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Riddell; one daughter, Doris Marie Riddell, and six sons: Earl Douglas Riddell, David Wayne Riddell, Elmer Riddell, Jr., Danny Dale Riddell, Bobby Joe Riddell, Kirt Douglas Riddell; and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, November 14, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ruford Abney officiating. Burial was at the Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Marshall Riddell, Doug Riddell, Stanley Riddell, Andy Riddell, Benji Riddell and Tom Johnson.

Honorary pallbearers were Tom Riddell, Brad Riddell, Michael Riddell and Zach Johnson.

Gloria Dean Rose, age 77, of Burton Williams Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a sudden illness. She was born November 25, 1944, in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Burton Collins and Gertie Woosley Sparks. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Dunaway of Ohio; one brother, Willie Sparks of Irvine; several special cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Mae Collins.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, November 11, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at the Harpers Cemetery.