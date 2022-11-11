Dolly Gale Eversole, 74, of Trapp, Ky., passed away on Nov. 7, 2022.

Dolly was born on Feb. 20, 1948, to the late John Thomas and Delores Reffitt. She was the widow of Berry C. Eversole and was preceded in death by one sister, Virgie Jo Reffitt Brinegar.

Dolly is survived by one daughter, Christine (Danny) Jones of Winchester; two sons, Marty Eversole of Trapp and Kevin (Billie) Eversole of Irvine; a twin brother Thomas Dale (Kitty) Reffitt; two sisters, Lois Jean (Ronald) Roberts and Lola Kay Young, all of Irvine.

Dolly had ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Her wishes were to be cremated with no services

Lois Young Gentry, the daughter of the late Johnny and Bertha Newton Young, was born in Ravenna, Kentucky on March 25, 1945 and departed this life at her home in Fairfield, Ohio on November 1, 2022 at the age of 77 years, 7 months and 7 days. She was a former aircraft engine inspector for General Electric for more than 20 years.

Mrs. Gentry is survived by two sisters, Joyce Treadway and Carolyn Flannery; a brother, Ernie Slone, Jr.; several nieces and nephews: Jeff Mainous, Melissa Finke, Melanie Vickers and Meritta Harris; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Rev. James Delmar McGee, age 84, of Brown Ridge Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a short illness. He was born February 23, 1938 in Estill County and was the son of the late Leonard and Elzie Fox McGee. He was retired from the Square D Co. and attended the Restoration Community Church. He is survived by three sons: James Randall (Diana) McGee of Cincinnati, Timothy Lane McGee of Estill Co., and Rodney Eugene McGee of Covington; one brother, Pete McGee; four grandchildren: Ashton Stephens, Christian McGee, Sean McGee, and Cody McGee; two great-grandchildren, August and Dash Stephens.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nora Catherine Brinegar McGee; one son Bradley Scott McGee; two sisters, Susie Berryman and Anita Wilcox; and three brothers: Junior, Eugene, and Bill McGee.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, November 8, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Bonny officiating.

Our sweet mother, Mrs. Pari Lee Miller Johnson, 86, widow of Jimmie H. Johnson, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the U.K. Chandler Medical Center in Lexington.

Mrs. Johnson, the daughter of the late Benjamin F. and Mattie Rooney Miller, was born in Richmond on December 21, 1935. Pari Lee was a 1954 graduate of Madison High School and attended Eastern Kentucky University. She was a member of the First Baptist Church. In addition to church and Sunday School, she especially enjoyed traveling with the youth choir in years past.

As a young woman, she was employed with the Richmond Chamber of Commerce in the Glyndon Hotel. Later in life she became Richmond’s “Welcome Wagon” Hostess and always enjoyed meeting new people. Pari Lee also made lifelong friends through her involvement with the Madison County Homemakers and the Madison County Democratic Women’s Club.

With great pride, her latest employment was in the office of her son’s dental practice in Irvine, Kentucky. Throughout her life, her main focus was her family. She loved taking family trips and especially cherished time spent with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters: Jina Greathouse of Frankfort and Leslie Klenke (Tom) of Richmond, and her son: Dr. Jimmie Johnson (Kay Lotz) of Richmond; her grandchildren: Kate Greathouse, Megan Greathouse, Jacob Klenke and Eli Klenke as well as several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters: Louise Fortney, Dorothy Hall and Addie Griffith; and two brothers: Bill Miller and Gilbert Miller.

Funeral Services were conducted Saturday at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Tom Klenke, Dr. Jimmie Johnson, Jacob Klenke, Eli Klenke, J.P. Miller and Mike Miller.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers that were so kind to their mother; Yvonne Parks, Phyllis Jackson and Kate Greathouse.

Clara Ann Durbin Chmiel, age 86, of Pryse Road in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the Irvine Nursing and Rehab Center following a short illness. She was born April 10, 1936 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Pius and Effie Dunaway Durbin. She was an Air Force Veteran and a Teller for Chase Bank. She was a member of the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and had lived in Estill County for the last 25 years. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Leonard “Neal” S. Chmiel, and two sisters: Mary Webb of Florida and Carolyn Asay of North Carolina; and one brother, Pius Durbin Jr. of Estill Co.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters: Thelma Sister Elizabeth Ann Durbin, Margie Sister Francis Ann Durbin, and Virginia Elizabeth Hiler, and two brothers, Leo and Amos Durbin.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, November 9, at 11 a.m. at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Ravenna with Father Al Fritsch officiating. Burial will be at the Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church.

Janice Kay Stamper Childers, 57, of Winchester, Kentucky passed away Sunday morning, October 30, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 11, 1965, in Winchester, Kentucky, to the late Hiram and Melinda Raleigh Stamper.

Janice moved to Clark County many years ago from Estill County, she attended Howards Mill First Church of God and was a wonderful homemaker for her family. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, watching old westerns, taking country cruises and spending time with her cherished family and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

Janice is survived by her loving husband; Dale Childers of Winchester; two sons; Henry Burton of Winchester and James Burton (Katelin) of Jeffersonville; one daughter; Brittany Childers of Winchester; ten grandchildren; brother; Junior Stamper (Jenny) of Winchester; seven sisters; Alma Sally (Georgie) of Winchester, Linda Stokely of Winchester, Brenda Plowman (Jerry) of Irvine, Edna Hall of Winchester, Pam Childers (Ricky) of Irvine, Tina Stamper (Steve Plowman) of Irvine and Kathy Gilbert (William) of Irvine; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her brother Terry Stamper.