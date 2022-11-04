From Jason Bowles

ECHS Band Director

The Marching Engineers’ season came to a dramatic close Saturday night, as they won the 2022 KMEA Class 3A State Marching Band Championship. Class 3A was one of the most competitive classes and included many former state champions including Beechwood, Murray, Russell, and Garrard County.

Entering post season competition, the band had placed 2nd behind Beechwood in the last regular season competition of the year at GRC. In state quarter finals, Estill again placed 2nd behind Beechwood. State semifinals were held at Boyle County High School this past Saturday, and only the top six bands would advance to State Finals that night, earning the opportunity to perform under the lights at EKU. When the semi finals results were announced, Estill was 4th behind Garrad, Murray (last year’s state champion), and again…Beechwood. This 4th place finish was enough to qualify the band for State Finals.

The Marching Engineers drew the last performance spot in class 3A, and took the EKU field at 7:45. They turned in the performance of a lifetime! The entire stadium came to their feet at the end of the performance to show appreciation for such an amazing run. The students knew at that moment that they had truly given their best and had left it all on the field. The rest was up to the judges, but the students were completely content and satisfied with the performance and were prepared to be thrilled with whatever placement they received.

When the final results were announced at the end of the night, Garrard County was named as the 6th place band in Class 3A. 5th place went to Taylor County High School, and 4th place was awarded to Russell County. Beechwood was then announced as the 3rd place band and an audible gasp went through the entire stadium. 2nd place went to Murray, then the announcement we were all waiting to hear: “First place in Class 3A and the Governor’s Cup goes to…..ESTILL COUNTY!

This is the band’s third State Championship and 8th consecutive State Finals appearance.

The band will be giving a celebration performance for the community at halftime of the home playoff football game this coming Friday night. Please come out to support the football team and take in this amazing halftime show from your State Champion Marching Engineers!!