Angela Lynn Ritchie, age 46, wife of Benjamin Ritchie of Irvine, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at her home after a long battle with cancer. Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan she was the daughter of the late Ollie James Spencer and the late Glenda Sue Smith Spencer. She was a member of the Bowen Full Gospel Pentecostal Church of God and worked in deposit operations at Citizens Guaranty Bank in Irvine. Angela was a loving and caring mother and an affectionate wife.

Along with her husband she is survived by one son, James Ethan Ritchie; one daughter, Olivia Dee Richie; one sister, Pamela Kay Spencer of Stanton; three aunts: Freda Kay Joseph, Wanda Faye (Patrick) Johnson and Omeda Cravens all of Stanton; one uncle, Roscoe (Jeanne) Smith of Burlington, Indiana along with a host of cousins.

Funeral services were held Monday, October 31, 2022 at the Bowen Full Gospel Pentecostal Church of God, 39 Little North Fork Road, Stanton, KY. Visitation was held Sunday, October 30, 2022 with a church service being conducted at 6 p.m. that evening at the church as well and visitation. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Brandon Smith, Mark Smith, Brandon Dunnaway, Ethan Ritchie. Matthew Sons and John Barker serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home.

Mr. James Floyd Willis, 89, of Red Lick, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center.

Mr. Willis was born in Estill County, on July 11, 1933, the son of the late Robert & Sarah Carpenter Willis. He was a life-long farmer and retired employee of Eastern Kentucky University where he worked in facility maintenance. Mr. Willis loved to joke and have a good time with his family and friends and in his younger years he enjoyed riding horses and being outdoors. He was of the holiness faith.

Survivors include his children, Bobby Willis, Tim Willis, and Sandy Bryant; his grandchildren, Tim Bryant, Ben Bryant, James Ray Willis, Robin Willis, and Michell VanWinkle; one great-grandchild, Dustin VanWinkle; as well as a host of other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Bertha Anglin Willis; one son, Randall Willis; and his siblings, Edgar Willis, Raymond Willis, Robert Willis, Donia Lainhart, Lilla Logston, Mafra Lainhart, and Laura Ann Ballinger.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, W. Main St., Richmond, with Rev. Ermon Turner officiating. Burial followed in the Pilot Knob Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Freddie Willis, Tim Bryant, Ben Bryant, Avery Warf, Robbie Jones and Matthew Logston. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby Gadd.

Mrs. Terry Louise Winkler Parkey, 75 of Brodhead, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. She was born in Irvine, KY on May 26, 1947 the daughter of Greely and Margaret Winkler.

A graduate of Thomas More College, Terry received her graduate degrees from Eastern Kentucky University. She retired from teaching in the Rockcastle County School System after serving the community for 29 years. She then worked for another nine years as a Regional Teacher Partner in the area of math with the Parnership Institute for Math and Science Education Reform, or PIMSER. She also worked hand in hand beside her husband, Kenton as he ministered to Bank Lick Christian Church in Covington for five years, and Wildie Christian Church in Rockcastle County for 38 years.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Kenton Parkey; a son, Scott Parkey and wife Kristy of Campbellsville; a daughter, Jaime Parkey of Brodhead; and her grandsons: Noah and Rex Parkey, and Caleb Smith.

Funeral services for Mrs. Parkey were conducted Saturday, October 29 at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Bruce Ross. The burial followed in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Irvine and was private.

Ronnie Lee Rice Sr., age 70, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, October 28, 2022, at his home.

Mr. Rice was born on September 1, 1952, in Irvine, Kentucky, to the late David and Christine Riddel Rice. He was a long-time member of the South Irvine Church of Christ. He was retired from the Estill County school systems. Ronnie loved spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Ronnie was also preceded in death by his loving wife Holly Ann Fields Rice and his brother Timothy Rice.

Survivors include one son, Ronnie Lee Rice Jr. and wife Lisa of Berea, Kentucky; one daughter Nicole Rice of Irvine, Kentucky; four grandchildren: Tanner, Tailor, and Bailee Rice of Berea, Kentucky and Kristyn Graves and husband Darrin of Mount Sterling, Kentucky and his special companion, his dog Max, along with many other relatives and friends to miss him and mourn his passing.

Funeral services for Ronnie Lee Rice Sr. were conducted on Monday, October 31, 2022, in the chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals with Brother Tony Belcher officiating. Interment followed in the Oakdale Cemetery.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Ronnie Lee Rice Sr.

Myrtle Lane, 76 of Clay City passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. She was born in Irvine on March 3, 1946 to Tracy and Gracie Muncy. She was a housewife.

She is survived by two sons Grover Larrison (Vickie) of Clay City and Virgil Larrison Clay City; three daughters: Thelma Holder (Paul) of Clay City, Myrtle Banks of Clay City, and Phyllis Clifford (David) of Clay City; twelve grandchildren; twenty five great-grandchildren; one great – great grandchild; two brothers, Robbie Richardson of Clay City, and James Richardson of Irvine; three sisters: Barbara Choate of Clay City, Diane Royse of Winchester and Betty Jean Roberts of Beattyville.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents Tracy and Gracie Muncy; her first husband Isacar Larrison; her second husband Victor Lane; two sisters Loretta Riddle and Mary Richardson.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Johnny Hurt officiating. Burial followed in the Rest Haven Cemetery in Stanton.

Pallbearers were Jordan Barnett, Paul Holder JR, Kiser Larrison, JT McIntosh, Anthony Michael Larrison and Shelby Barnett. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Ira Combs Brashear, Jr. was born in Irvine, KY. to Ira Combs and Grace Guy Brashear on July 20, 1926 and passed on to be with his Lord and Savior on October 25, 2022. Ira was the third born of their five children.

His siblings were Dorotha Brashear Beatty, Dr. Robert Brashear, Lewis Brashear and Mildred Brashear Crawford. He attended Trapp School and Clark County Schools. At age 17 in 1944, he joined the Navy and served two years on the USS LST 866 in the South Pacific.

Ira was hired by Delco Products after the war and moved to Dayton, Ohio, where he met the love of his life, Hildred Faye Smith, on a blind date. They were married a few months later. Their two children, Deborah Lynn and Ira Douglas, were born in Dayton. The family moved to Waynesville, Ohio a few years until Ira was hired by IBM in Lexington. Ira’s work with IBM took him from Lexington to Austin, Texas and back to Lexington. After many years of work with IBM, Ira and Faye retired in Winchester and attended First Baptist Church there. They enjoyed family reunions, camping, and RV road trips to visit their grandsons. Ira also had a local delivery service, Brashear Quick Delivery, for a number of years. Ira loved the Lord. Many years he taught Sunday School and served as a deacon. He loved his family, even working extra jobs and sacrificing to put his children through college. He loved his work. He enjoyed mechanical engineering, always thinking how create new and better ways to make things work.

Ira is survived by his children: Deborah and Gene Carrington, Doug Brashear; grandsons: David Carrington, Greg Brashear and Geoff Brashear; and great grandchildren: Isaac Carrington, Emilie Carrington, Jace Carrington, Henry Brashear and Julian Brashear.

A Celebration of Life was November 2nd at First Baptist Church, 32 E. Lexington Ave., Winchester, KY.

The family would like to thank Lewie and Marilyn Brashear for loving and caring for Ira (or Uncle I.C.) these past few years.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Winchester First Baptist Church, 32 E Lexington Ave, Winchester, Kentucky 40301.

Jeffery Chase Hatton, age 26, of Twin Creek Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at his home. He was born June 3, 1996, in Fayette County and was the son of Dwaine Jeffrey and Patricia Gail Marcum Hatton. He was a pipe welder and a Veteran of the National Guard. He had lived in Estill County for most of his life.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife Kyra Cackling; his grandparents, Nettie Marcum of Estill Co., Loretta Hatton of Estill Co., and Dwaine Hatton of Powell Co.; one son Annakin Zane Hatton; one sister Kalea (Zachary) Currey of Clark Co.; one half-sister Ashley (Donnie) Isaacs of Estill Co.; one half-brother Andrew Hatton of Estill Co. and one nephew Keelan Reese Currey.

Memorial services were conducted Tuesday, November 1, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel.

Essmer Collins III, age 40, of Richmond, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at UK Chandler Medical Center.

Essmer, the son of Essmer, Jr. “Junebug” and Clara Hamm Collins, was born in Madison County on September 23, 1982. He had worked with the family business, Richmond Glass and Door. Fishing, hunting, cooking and tending the garden were his favorite hobbies. He also loved to aggravate his family and friends. When he came over to visit and found you not at home, he would loosen the lightbulbs and re-arrange the patio furniture. Those who knew him never had to ask – they knew Essmer had stopped by.

In addition to his parents, Essmer is also survived by his son: Essmer “Es” Collins IV; two daughters: Lacie Marie Collins and Alexis Don Collins; his fiancée: Jessica Bowling; his maternal grandmother: Carol Hamm; two brothers: Thomas Casey Collins and Christopher Dillon Collins; two sisters: Emily Cyrstal Carol (& Donny) Marshall and Whitney Ann Collins, and five nephews and nieces: Trenton Lee Marshall, Leah Rain Marshall, Ellie Mae Marshall, Genesis Ann Collins and Thomas Jacob Collins.

Funeral Services were conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Marvin Marshall officiating. Burial followed in the Madison County Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Curtis Cates, Jackie Short, Richard Osborne, Jason Osborne, Lester Sparks, Freddy Willis, Josh Young, and Wayne Foster.