Wednesday morning, Broadway resident Staci York noticed this house was on fire on Broadway and alerted first responders. Irvine Fire Department Chief Justin Patrick said that when crews arrived the house fire was “fully involved.” No utilities were hooked up in the house, which belongs to Eugene Hurst. Patrick said they believe that homeless people had been going in and out of the house. The fire is under investigation. No one was injured, but the structure was a total loss.