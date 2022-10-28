Ethelene Sparks Henry, age 72, entered her eternal home on Monday, October 17, 2022, following a short illness. She was born December 4, 1949, in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Charlie and Affie Rice Sparks. She was a homemaker and a member of the Crystal Holiness Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by one daughter Samantha Ashcraft of Madison Co.; one son David Henry of Estill Co.; two sisters, Suda Sparks of Estill Co. and Faye Rose of Estill Co.; five brothers: Don Sparks of Clark Co., Sammy Sparks of Estill Co., Arnold Sparks of Estill Co., Charles Sparks of Estill Co. and Raymond Sparks of Estill Co.; four grandchildren: Tamara Ashcraft, BreAnna Ashcraft, Micah Ashcraft and Bryce Henry; and one great-grandchild: Presley Reay

She was preceded in death by one sister, Hazel Sparks and one brother, R.J. Sparks.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, October 20, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Joshua Franklin Profitt, age 37, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Hospice Center in Richmond, Kentucky. Joshua was born on November 11, 1984, in Richmond, Kentucky to Vonda Tipton Jones and Charles Profitt Jr.

Mr. Profitt was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charlie and Flossie Profitt and his maternal grandfather, Frank Hurley, along with two uncles, Timothy Jenkins and John Tipton.

Along with his parents, Joshua is also survived by his Fiancé, Jessica Williams, Three children, Gavin Trent Profitt, William Bryce Adams, and Zoe Nikole Adams, one grandson, Jackson Mullins, three sisters, Amberlee Root and husband Aaron, Tiffany Helton and husband Josh, and Kellie Barnes and Travis. His grandfather, Pearl Raymond Tipton and his grandmother, Loretta Hurley, his aunt Sandy Broadbent, aunt and uncle David and Tena Pelfrey, aunt and uncle Brian and Missy Profitt, uncle Greg Profitt, and a cousin, Alicia Pelfrey, along with numerous other nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends to miss him and mourn his passing.

Funeral services for Joshua Franklin Profitt were conducted on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals with Reverend Sandy Broadbent and Aaron Root officiating. The family has chosen cremation after the services.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Joshua Franklin Profitt.

Oliver “Glenn” Smith, 60, of Irvine passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. He was born May 20, 1962 to Farris and Mary Smith. He was a plumber and a member of the Drip Rock Baptist Church.

He is survived by his mother Mary Smith of McKee, two sons Daniel Smith of McKee, and Donnie Smith and wife Phyllissa of Irvine; a daughter Donna Richardson and husband Greg of McKee; six grandchildren: Hallie, Austin, Katareena, Dalton, Brynleigh, and Brycen; a brother Anthony Smith and wife Karen of McKee; three sisters: Mildred Richardson and husband Bill of Irvine, Jewell Isaacs and husband Lowell of McKee, and Bonnie Wilson of McKee.

He was preceded in death by his father Farris Smith, three brothers: Bruce Smith, Cleaborn Smith, and Cecil Smith; and three sisters: Bernice Smith, Deanna Smith and Porshia Smith.

A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Sparkman Cemetery with Bro. John VanWinkle officiating.

Pallbearers were Austin Smith, Dalton Smith, Tim Osborne, Jeff Mason, Kenneth Townsend, and Charles Mason. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Teresa May Tipton Covey, age 67, of Ravenna, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, October 17, 2022, at her home. Teresa was born on September 24, 1955, in Irvine, Kentucky, to the late James and Mary Brinegar Tipton. Mrs. Covey was a longtime member of the Turning Point Apostolic Church. She was the owner and operator of Companions Corner Pet Grooming Salon.

In addition to her parents, Teresa is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Leon Covey, and one sister, Judy Profitt.

Survivors include, her four children, James Leon Covey, Chris Covey and wife Darla, Leonna Covey, and John Michael Covey, one brother, Ricky Tipton and wife Tammy, one sister, Sheila Fleming and husband Joe, five grandchildren, Alexander, Ariana, and Adaleigh Covey, and Austin and Brittany Philapy, two great grandchildren, Evangeline and Stryder Philapy, along with numerous nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends to miss her and mourn her passing.

Funeral services for Teresa May Tipton Covey were conducted on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Turning Point Apostolic Church. Brother Larry McIntosh officiated. Internment followed in the Covey Family Cemetery. The family received friends at the church prior to the services from noon until the time of funeral at 2:00 P.M.

Pallbearers will be, James L., Chris, and John Covey, Stephen and Robert Tipton, Michael McIntosh, Joe Profitt, and William Horn.

Lewis Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Teresa May Tipton Covey.

Wesley Edmonson, 74, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at his residence. He was born February 21, 1948 in Irvine to Price and Dorothy Edmonson. He was a mason.

He is survived by his fiancée Francis Bishop, a son Wesley Edmonson JR, two daughters Melissa Collins, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a brother Floyd Edmonson.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Tina Henry and a brother Bidge Edmonson.

A graveside service was held at the Trent Cemetery Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.

Mary Tincher, 73, of Clay City, departed this life Wednesday October 19, 2022 at the Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, Ky. She was born August 1, 1949 in Irvine to Oliver and Myrtie Tipton.

She is survived her Husband James Tincher; a son James Tincher, a daughter Peggy Strange, a brother Ray Tipton, three sisters, Maudie Crawford, Edith Estes, Ann Proffit and a grandchild.

She was proceeded in death by her parents Oliver and Myrtie Tipton and a son George Tincher.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City.