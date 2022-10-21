Darrell Slone, age 81, husband of 64yrs to Dixie Lou Slone, passed away Friday October 14, 2022, at The Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility in Berea, KY. Darrell was born October 11, 1941, in Jackson County, KY to the late Lonnie and Jaley Phillips Slone. He was an avid outdoorsman, loving to hunt and fish. Darrell was a hard worker, spending 34 years employed at Dresser Industries. He loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren. Darrell was of the Baptist faith.

Other than his parents, Darrell was preceded in death by two brothers, Shade Slone, and Bill Slone.

In addition to his wife Dixie, Darrell is survived by one son, Darren Slone and his wife Brenda of Berea, KY, two daughters, Lonna Newman and her husband Danny of Irvine, KY, Tammy Carol Slone of Berea, KY, four grandchildren, Rodney Combs, Amanda Combs, Christopher Isaacs, Kallie Isaacs, and three great grandchildren, Marcus Cervantez, Daisy Isaacs, and Easton Blair.

Funeral services were conducted on Monday October 16th at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Bro. Ralph Shepherdson officiating. Burial followed in the Red Lick Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John W. Coffey, Marcus Cervantez, Tubby Sowers, Dale Potter, Farley Robinson, Chris Isaacs, and Danny Newman. Visitation was at 6:00PM – 9:00PM Sunday at the funeral home.

Michael Shane “Moonshine Mike” Stallings, age 46, of Patsy Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a long illness. He was born January 5, 1976, in Jasper, Indiana and was the son of Anthony Roger Stallings and the late April Lynn Lyons Brisson. He was a master distiller, tattoo artist, copper worker, musician, Mason, Shriner, and woodworker. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and he had lived in Estill County for the last 20 years.

He is survived by: His wife Sondra Gail Stallings, 1 daughter: Madeline Carey of Michigan, 1 son: Hendrix Briggs of Michigan, 4 stepsons: Corey Lemaster of California, Tyler Lemaster, Steve Goosey and Zachary Goosey of Estill County: 1 sister: Amanda Dazley of Ohio, 2 brothers: Patrick Stallings and Scott Stallings both of Michigan, 1 stepbrother: Joey Brisson of Michigan, His stepfather: Joe Brisson of Michigan, 2 grandchildren: Hailey Goosey and Austin Goosey of Estill County. Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, October 20, 11 AM at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Scott Rogers officiating. Burial will be at the Cobb Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 6 to 9 PM at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers: Jory Bowling, Joel Serdenis, Tyler Childers, Jason Flynn, Stevie Tipton, Scott Lane, Mike Hall, and Patrick Stallings

Joanna Rose was born November 5, 1949 in Dayton, Ohio and departed this life Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville at the age of 72. She was the daughter of the late Roscoe & Mary Lillie Rose.

She is survived by her children, Robert Joe Grigsby Jr (Angela) of Evansville, IN, Travis Holton (Jessica) of Irvine, David Allen Holton of London and Matthew Perry Holton of Richmond and by her significant other of many years, Joe Swafford of London. She is also survived by three sisters, Nora Mae McWilliams and Betty Katherine Teater both of Miamisburg, OH and Deborah Charlene Creech of Beaver Creek, OH. She was blessed with1 grandson, 8 granddaughters and four great grandsons.

In addition to her parents, Joanna was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Lee Holton; grandson, Lucas Aaron Holton and by her sibling, William Howard Rose, Arnold David Rose, Lillie Frances Stiver, and Marilyn Bernice Mink.

Funeral service were held 1:00 PM Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Ronald Rose and Bro. Greg Deaton officiating. Burial followed in the Rose Family Cemetery. Travis, David, Matthew & Jacob Holton, Robert Grigsby and Ben Plowman. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

William Ray (Billy) Burkhart, age 87, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

Mr. Burkhart was born in Winchester, Kentucky on March 23, 1935, to the late Floyd and Bert Carmichael Burkhart. He was a member for over 50 years of the River Drive Christian Church in Irvine and a member of over 60 years of the Winchester Masonic Lodge #20.

In addition to his parents, Billy was also preceded in death by three brothers, Bobby, Gerald, and Wilbert Burkhart, and two sisters-in-law Mamie and Ada Burkhart.

Survivors include, His loving wife, Joy Ann Lee Burkhart, one son, Tim Burkhart and wife Missy, one grandson, Will Burkhart, and a sister-in-law, Juanita Burkhart, along with several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends to miss him and mourn his passing.

Graveside funeral services for William Ray (Billy) Burkhart were conducted on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Oakdale Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. with Brother Scott Jones officiating. The family received friends on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of departure to the cemetery at 1:45 P.M. at Lewis Home for Funerals. Masonic graveside services will be conducted at the cemetery by Winchester lodge #20 and Irvine lodge #137.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of William Ray (Billy) Burkhart.

Mrs. Susie Mae Powell Dixon, age 81, of Anne Street, Irvine, KY, passed away peacefully at her home on October 10, 2022. Susie was born June 1, 1941 in Duluth, Madison County, KY to the late Sallie and George Powell. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Johnny Dixon and an infant son, Earl Ray Dixon. She was also preceded in death by 3 sisters, Grace Scenters, Edith Marie Goosey, and Ruby Powell. She is survived by her daughter: Johna Michelle Dixon, 2 sisters, Ethel Willis and Lullie Dixon and sister-in-law, Francis Dixon. Many nieces and nephews survive her as well, including two special nieces, Patricia Henry and Agnes Dixon who were always there for her day or night. Susie also leaves behind her beloved cat Bandit.

Susie was an exceptional homemaker who loved to sew, cook and can. She made beautiful quilts and delicious candy and pies especially fried apple pies. She loved cooking for family and friends and there wasn’t anything she couldn’t cook.

Graveside services were conducted by Rev. Jerry Rose on Thursday, October 13, 12 PM, at the Alexander Cemetery in Ravenna, KY. She will be laid to rest by her husband, Johnny, and baby son.

Pallbearers were Paul Goosey, Jerry Ray Dixon, Franklin Dixon, Jr., Gene Dixon, Jr. Spicer, and Josh Jones.

Honorary pallbearers are Glenn Tipton and Joey Hicks.