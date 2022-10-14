Pauline Oaks Witt, age 94, of Estill Avenue, Irvine, KY, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center after a long illness. She was born July 7, 1928, in Lee County. She was the daughter of the late Troy and Bertha Yeary Oaks. She retired from North American Phillips (formerly Westinghouse) in Richmond. She was a dedicated member of the Irvine First Church of God.

She is survived by three sons: David Alan (Donna) Witt of Irvine; Arthur Wayne Witt of Irvine, and Dale Blair (Betsy) Witt and Bellbrook, OH; nine grandchildren: Jamie Witt, Erica Mitchell, Lindsey Trent, Lucas Witt, Suzanne Witt, Danielle Witt, Nathan Luebke, Elizabeth Evans and Brennan Luebke; 10 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; as well as two special friends, Alice Henry and Brenda Isaacs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Estill Hayden Witt; one son, Glenn Thomas Witt; two grandsons, Gabriel Aaron Witt and Joshua Ray Witt; five brothers: Oral, Elbert, Roy, Troy and Oliney Oaks; four sisters: Ella Coomer, Illa Schmunk, Opal Smoot and Edith Oaks.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, October 12, at 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Glennis Sizemore and Bro. Eric Patrick officiating. Burial will be at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jamie Witt, Lucas Witt, Suzanne Witt, Chris Mitchell, Logan Trent, Jacob Tuttle, Brennan Luebke and James “Porky” Hamilton.

Honorary pallbearers will be Troy Coomer, Russell “Wayne” Coomer, James “Edward” Oaks and Jimmy Smoot.

John Wayne Cannon, age 72, of Mockingbird Lane in Irvine, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home following a short illness. He was born November 7, 1949, in Sumiton, Alabama and was the son of the late Ivan Gilbert Cannon and Ruby Lee Pugh Cannon. He was an ordained minister and a retired T.K. Mining employee. He was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam Era. He was the father of three and a Dad to many.

He is survived by one daughter Megan Cannon of Sumiton, Alabama, two sons, Johnathan Pugh of Sumiton, Alabaman and Joey Fuller of Irvine; three sisters: Glenda Ortiz of Buford, Georgia, Ruby Mills of Elkmont, Alabama, and Nancy Brunken of Pell City, Alabama; six grandchildren; 10 nieces; and 10 nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Nina Justice Cannon, two sisters, Doris McKenzie, Shirley Jones and three brothers: Milton, William Junior and Jimmy Cannon.

No memorial services are scheduled at this time. Burial was at the Camp Nelson Cemetery.

The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

James Everett Ramsey, age 68, of East Oak Street in Nicholasville, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022. He was born July 19, 1954 in Richmond, Indiana and was the son of the late John Henry and Devella Smith Ramsey. He was a retired employee of Lexington Recycling and had lived in Lexington most of his life.

He is survived by one daughter Cammy Lynn Ingram of Texas; one son John Christian Ramsey of Ohio; two sisters, Karen Sue Smith of Irvine and Janet Lynn Cox of Texas, and several grandchildren.

A memorial service is not scheduled at this time. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Charles Henry Richardson, 75, of Irvine passed away at his residence Thursday, October 6, 2022. He was born in Irvine on June 8, 1947, to Shelt and Margaret Richardson. He was a retired Mason and a member of the Panola Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Joyce Richardson of Irvine; two sons Charles Richardson, JR. and wife Angie of Irvine, Kenneth Richardson and wife Amber of Shelbyville, Indiana; a daughter Jennifer Pryor of Irvine; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister Catherine Plowman; and his best friend Shelton Powell.

He was preceded in death by his parents Shelt and Margaret Richardson; a son Terry Richardson; five brothers: Glenn Richardson, James White, Nelson White, Roy Richardson, and Johnny Richardson, and a sister Mary Pearson.

Funeral services were held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Michael Barnes officiating. Burial was in the Richardson Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Daniel Wayne Riddell, age 46, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life suddenly on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at home. Daniel was born on June 8, 1976, in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Linda Kaye Grace and Eddie Wayne Riddell.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Riddell was also preceded in death by one sister, Angel Riddell, and his grandparents, James and Gladys Still Grace.

Survivors include his wife, Nina Faye Johnson Riddell, His father, Eddie Wayne Riddell, His children, Brandon Riddell, Haley Riddell, Jason Riddell, and Brayleigh Lynn Cain, Tiffany Johnson and Krissa Abney, four grandchildren, Kensley Sky Johnson, Landon James Riddell, Kennedy Forjone, Krya Forjone, one brother, Jessie Riddell and one sister, Brandy May Bentley, along with numerous nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends to miss him and mourn his passing.

Funeral services for Daniel Wayne Riddell were conducted on Monday, October 10,2022 at 1 P.M. in the chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals. Rev. Jerry Rose will be officiating. The family has chosen cremation after the service.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to his memorial fund.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Daniel Wayne Riddell.

Oma Sawyer Osborne, age 93, of Riddell Court in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at her home following a long illness. She was born March 23, 1929 in Perry County and was the daughter of the late James Sawyer and Nancy Ann “Nannie” Riley Sawyer Becknell. She was a retired teacher with the Estill County School System and a member of the Ravenna Nazarene Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Janet Osborne of Berea and Elizabeth Ann (Earl) Price of Richmond; three sons: Raleigh (Joyce) Osborne of Booneville, Farris (Beth) Osborne of Richmond, and Michael (Debra) Osborne of Garrard Co.; 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ceyphus Osborne, her daughter Regina Davis, three sisters: Elizabeth Grace Jordan, Nelle Thompson, and Martha Mattingly, and three brothers: Granville Sawyer, William Sawyer, Harlan Sawyer and two infant brothers James Sawyer, Jr. and Manford Sawyer.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, October 9, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kenneth Felty officiating. Burial was at the Osborne Family Cemetery. Visitation was held Saturday, October 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers were Randy Osborne, Braden Davis, Carl Young, Chris Lunsford, Matt Edmiston, Frank Wise and Larry Davis.