Less than 30 years ago, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was launched in the famed entertainer’s hometown of Sevier County, Tennessee.

Every child in the county, from birth to age 5, had the opportunity to receive a free book each month. The goal of the program was to inspire a love of books and reading.

Dolly has said that the Imagination Library was created as a tribute to her daddy. She considers her father “the smartest man she had ever known,” but according to the Imagination Library website, Dolly believes his inability to read kept him from fulfilling all of his dreams.

He has since told her that “the Imagination Library was probably the most important thing [she] had ever done.”

The program was such a success in Tennessee that by the year 2000, The Dollywood Foundation made the decision to expand the program nationally.

Since then, countries all over the world have picked it up, and the program has spread state by state.

This summer it went state-wide in Kentucky. In July, Friends of the Estill County Library president and vice president Jennifer Hall and Beth Spradlin attended the statewide kickoff program and learned how to launch it here.

Locally, the program has been made possible with the help of several local organizations, including the Friends of the Library.

The public library is one of the main supporters, and the Estill County School system is in charge of mailing the books.

The youth service center coordinators at the elementary schools meet monthly to monitor the program progress. The Irvine Post Office also assists with the program to promote it and make sure non-deliverable books are returned.

Spradlin emphasizes that the future success of the program will depend on donations from local businesses and individuals. The Dollywood Foundation and Governor Bashear have helped support it, but the primary financial support has come and will continue to come from the community. Carhartt and Marcum and Wallace Hospital have also contributed.

Donations may be dropped off at the public library or online. Email Estill DPIL@gmail.com or beth.spradlin@estill.kyschools.us for further information.

All Estill county children under the age of 5 are eligible for a free book to be sent to their home each month. Paper applications can be picked up at the library or parents/guardians can sign up online. Applications are also being placed in locations throughout the community, such as doctor’s offices and daycares.

About 300 children in the county are currently enrolled, and they should be receiving their books by the end of October.

There will be another sign-up event at the public library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 22.