Patricia Killian Rose, age 78, wife of Jerry Glenn Rose of Lexington, passed from her earthly life September 25, 2022, due to complications from Lewy body dementia, and into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven. She was a native of Russell County, KY, grew up in Cedar Grove in Estill County, and was the daughter of the late James and Lillian (Wilson) Killian. A son, David James Rose, preceded her in death. In addition to her husband of 57 years, she is survived by two sons, Philip Glenn and Timothy Glenn, both of Lexington, a granddaughter Sarah Caroline, brother James W. (Helen) Killian, and a host of loving relatives and friends.

Patsy graduated from Estill County High School in 1961 and Eastern Kentucky State College in 1965 and taught Math in the Fayette County Public Schools for three years. She was a 55-year member of Gardenside Christian Church, where she was an organist and pianist for 40 years and was also a Youth Sunday School Teacher for many years. Patsy often played the piano for son Philip’s solos, some of which she wrote and composed in her later years. She was a member of the Bluegrass Council of the Blind and often baked goodies for their meetings. She also volunteered by playing the piano for various groups, including Sayre Christian Village Nursing Center and Cedarhurst Senior Living in Lexington. She provided a card ministry and frequently entertained relatives and friends at her home.

A Celebration of Life Visitation and Service was at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home in Irvine on Friday, Sept 30, followed by Funeral Services at noon. Interment followed the service at the nearby Sunset Memorial Gardens at West Irvine in Estill County, close by to her childhood home. Ministers Charles Delaney and Gregory Herriford officiated.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Bluegrass Council of the Blind, 1093 South Broadway, Suite 1220, Lexington, KY 40504 or the Central Kentucky Radio Eye, 1733 Russell Cave Road, Lexington, KY 40505.

Donald “Don” White, 74, of Somerset passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

He was born in Lewes, Delaware on April 14, 1948. A son of the late Robert P. and Anna E. (Bullock) White, he graduated from Pulaski Co. High School in 1966. He went on to study at the University of the Cumberlands and University of Kentucky. He most recently worked as a freelance journalist for the Commonwealth Journal, writing Pulaski’s Past each week. He retired as editor and publisher of The Anderson News in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Don enjoyed the history of Pulaski County and had a true passion for community journalism. Don was a Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame 2016 inductee. He was an avid fan of several collegiate sports programs around the Commonwealth, spending hours on the road to see UofL, UPIKE, Lindsey Wilson and UK. He enjoyed traveling and driving the country roads. An outing with Don was filled with detours. He loved traveling off the beaten path and rarely arrived at his planned destination — discovering plenty of hidden gems and interesting people along the way.

Never one who enjoyed routine or monotony, Don took pleasure in visiting churches across Pulaski County, sometimes serving as a guest speaker who connected with his faith by sharing stories about his life and the people he met along the way.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol (Price) White, whom he married on July 9, 1971; a daughter, Amanda Nelson & (Chris) of Lexington; his son, Daniel Price White & (Emily) of Nicholasville; a brother, Ben White of Somerset; his grandchildren, Alex Nelson, Max Nelson, JaZayla White, and Paisley White.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bob White and Ted White.

The family hosted a gathering of friends and family to share memories on Sunday, October 2, at the chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home. Burial was in Pine Hill Cemetery, where a service of remembrance will take place.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of a subscription to your local newspaper or donations to the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame Fund to support and honor the work of journalists, like Don, who are passionate about telling Kentucky’s stories. https://uky.networkforgood.com/causes/18837-kentucky-journalism-hall-of-fame-fund. In 2015, Don published a book about his career, “Paperboy: Giving My Heart to Journalism,” available for purchase on Amazon.com.

Lemon D. Gross, age 88, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Mr. Gross was born on July 11, 1934, in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Vernon and Dorothy Townsend Gross. He was a member of the Pintle Church at Old Landing.

In addition to his parents Lemon was also preceded in death by seven brothers, Roy, Hoover, Jr. Vernon, Woodrow, Bond, Troy and Alvin Gross. One sister, Amla Wiseman, three brothers-in-law, Arnold, Willie and Wayne, and two sisters- in- law, Sarah Gross and Sue Gross.

Lemon is survived by two brothers, Joe Gross of Red Lick, Ky., and Bill Gross of Whitesburg, Kentucky, one sister-in-law, Becky Gross of Winchester, Kentucky, two sisters, Pauline Begley of Irvine, Kentucky and Maggie Begley of Florida, along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews to miss him and mourn his passing.

Funeral services for Lemon D. Gross were conducted on Monday, October 3,2022 at Noon in the Chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals with Reverend Jerry Rose officiating. Internment followed in the Cobb Hill Cemetery. The family received friends from 10 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Wade Coffey, 59, husband of Gail Baker Coffey, died on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home in Richmond, Kentucky.

Born on July 11, 1963 in Irvine, Kentucky he was the son of the late James and Laura Estes Coffey. He was a farmer and attended the Cartersville Holiness Church.

Survivors include his wife Gail Baker Coffey; one step son William Ratliff (Ashley); one step daughter Melissa Curry (Justin); six brothers: Bruce Coffey of Irvine, Denny Coffey (Sue) of Waco, Wayne Coffey (Carolyn) Mt. Sterling, Ernest Coffey (Debbie) of Lancaster, Harold Coffey (Amy) of Berea, and Leon Coffey (Betty) of Irvine; step-grandchildren: MaKayleigh, Adaleigh, Connor, and Skylynn Curry, Macey and Abel Ratliff. He was preceded in death by one brother Ronnie Coffey and two sisters, Betty Willis and Martha Rogers.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home with Bro. Bruce Alcorn and Bro. Charley Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at the Pilot Knob Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Brian Bogie, Harold Ray, Terry Cortney, Gary Willis, Chandler Ray and Gavin Ray. Honorary pallbearers will be William Ratliff, Justin Curry, Connor Curry, Russell Baker, Ted McCollum, Shawn McCollum and Joseph Willis.