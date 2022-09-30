Mitchell Hurley, 63, of Irvine passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine. He was born in Irvine on April 9, 1959 to Willie and Beatrice Hurley. He is survived by three sons: Jesse Chaney and wife Jessica, Willie Hurley, and Mitchell Hurley; three grandchildren; and special friends Darlene Ballard and her husband Eddie, John Moreland and Bub Booth. He was preceded in death by his parents Willie and Beatrice Hurley; four brothers: Dale, Russell, Bradley and Matthew Hurley, and two sisters, Katherine and Karen Hurley. Funeral services will be held at 1p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine. Friends may visit Wednesday from 11 a.m. until time of the service. Burial will be in the Hurley Cemetery in Ravenna. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Nelson B. Dunaway, 83, of Miamisburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.He was born July 8, 1939 in Estill County, Kentucky the son of Alford and Bertha (Tipton) Dunaway.

Nelson was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Miamisburg. He donated a lot of his time to the community and Miamisburg Schools. Nelson had a host of friends and will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy (Morris) Dunaway; children, Lynne Dunaway and Scott Dunaway; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Nelson was preceded in death by his parents; as well as 6 brothers and 3 sisters.

A gathering of family and friends was held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 323 N. Eleventh St, Miamisburg. Services were entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Richard Nolan Bailey, age 86, of Irvine, KY, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at home surrounded by family. He was born in Flemingsburg, Ky to the late Carr and Aleta Bailey. He served in the United States Air Force in San Antonio, Texas. He was retired from Contel Telephone Company.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Eileen (Applegate) Bailey of Irvine, 4 daughters; Patricia Bailey Hood (significant other Marvin Dixon), Kimberly Ann Bailey Hall (husband Jerry), Christie Dawn Bailey Young (husband Eddie) and Jennifer Gay Bailey McKinney (husband Gary). He also leaves behind many beloved grandchildren, Ashley Hood-Morley (Robert), Chelsea Hood Reece (Clay), Chad Hall (Kim), Sarah Crank (James), Cheyenne Young, Adam McKinney, and Madison McKinney. In addition, he is survived by two loving sisters, Patricia Bailey Johnson (Lavern – deceased) and Betty Bailey Collins (Jimmy – deceased. He also leaves behind some very special friends, Gladys Green (Jimmy-deceased), Larry Dillon, Ernest Ray Throckmorton, Tommy Lisle, Gerald Darnell, Stone and Louise Cooper and others too numerous to mention. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many wonderful neighbors and friends of whom he was very fond.

Funeral Services will be graveside rites at Green Acres Cemetery in Washington, Ky with immediate family in attendance. Palmer Funeral Home of Mayslick is in charge of services.

Family requests any monetary donations be made to Hospice Plus in Berea, KY

Violet Tipton Popp of Orange Lake, Florida went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday September 18, 2022 at the age of 96. She was born on August 31, 1926 to Nancy and Clifton Tipton in Estill County, Kentucky where she grew up with her 12 siblings.

Violet enjoyed knitting and gardening, spending time with her family, and joyfully praising God every day. Her faith in our Lord was strong and never wavered. Every person who met Violet was touched by her kindness and blessed by her light.

Violet is preceded in death by her parents, 11 siblings, loving husband Willie Popp, daughter Tammy Ray, and son Gary Popp Sr.

Violet will be lovingly remembered by her 4 daughters Nancy, Clementine, Rita, and Myra, 4 sons JC,

Philip, Michael, and Tim, 28 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, her brother Glen Tipton, as well as many others who were blessed to have known her.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Violet’s life at the New Life Pentecostal Church located at

5300 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Unit J, Silver Springs, FL 34488 on Saturday, October 15th at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice of Marion County in Violet’s honor and to express our gratitude for the loving care and compassion they showed our loved one in her final days.

Mary Katherine Puckett, age 87, of Furnace Junction in Ravenna, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the Baptist Health in Richmond following a long illness. She was born July 22, 1935, in Estill County and was the daughter of Floyd and Martha Jane Puckett Moreland. She was a retired Phillips Lighting employee and a member of the Mt. Carmel Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She is survived by her son Nicholas Ray (Theresa) Puckett of Richmond; one sister Ileen Durham of Irvine; one brother Floyd Moreland, Jr. of Irvine; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Willard Lee Puckett, her daughter Vanessa Puckett Taylor; four sisters: Della Moreland, Ollie McIntosh, Minnie Osborne, Susie Tuggle, and two brothers, John and Fred Moreland.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, September 23, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Marc Pearson officiating. Burial was at the Crowe Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Christopher Puckett, Dennis Puckett, Joshua Puckett, Andrew Conner, Jacob Birchfield and Ronnie Wayne Story.