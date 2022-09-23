On Saturday, the Marching Engineers Percussion section won Best Overall Percussion, the first time in school history for winning the award.

This past weekend, the Marching Engineers made the short trip to Berea to compete in the Madison Southern Eagle Classic. It was a busy week leading up to this trip, as the band added several new components to their competition show. A complete pre-show was added, a complete ballad was added, and all of the props were incorporated into the production.

After a fantastic preliminary performance, the band received 1st Place in Class 3A, as well as Best Percussion. It was also revealed that the Marching Engineers had the overall highest score of all 12 bands (regardless of class) going into finals that night.

As the band took the field for their finals performance, the expectations were high and so was the energy. The Marching Engineers did not disappoint! The band brought the crowd to their feet with another amazing performance and were named GRAND CHAMPIONS with the highest score of all competing bands!

The Marching Engineers’ Percussion section was awarded Best Overall Percussion out of all of the competing bands. This is the first Best Overall Percussion award in our school’s history!

This Saturday, the band will be traveling to Somerset to compete in the Pulaski County Invitational.