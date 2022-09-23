Deborah Christine Luster, age 59, of Poplar Street in Ravenna, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the Baptist Health in Lexington following a long illness. She was born December 4, 1962, in Madison County and was the daughter of Luther and Lillie Mae Dozier Luster. She was a former IB Moore employee and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She is survived by two daughters: LaDonna Michelle Luster of Nelson Co. and Krystal Dawn Luster of Estill Co.; one son, Shawn Michael Luster, of Woodford Co.; her companion Jerry Brown; one sister, Goldie Hiten of Estill Co.; three brothers: Doug Luster of Madison Co., Charles Nelson Luster of Estill Co., and Paul Luster of Estill Co.; eight grandchildren: Erica Tuttle, Nikki Tuttle, James Christian Johnson, Chelsea Lili Johnson, Devon Arterburn, Racheal Brown, Brittany Brown and Keith Brown; and two great-grandchildren, Maverick and Ryker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Joyce Anita Peters and four brothers: James, Billy Wayne, Donald Ray and Kenneth Howard Luster.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, September 19, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Herman Price, Jr., Timothy Glenn Luster, Scott Luster, Ricky Clark, Chase Becknell, Bryan Luster and Phillip Becknell.

Dennis “Red” Campbell, 88, of Irvine passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Irvine Nursing Home. He was born April 25, 1934 in Irvine to Willie and Laura Campbell. He was a sawmill operator and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife Geraldine Campbell; two sons and two daughters; grandchildren: Ethan Jordan, Chris Sons, Jennifer Sons Richardson, Brittany Hunt, Cindy Mills and thirteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Laura Campbell, and a son Charles “Spud” Abney.

Funeral services were held Monday, September 19, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Marvin Neal officiating. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Earl Wallace Barnes, age 70, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life at his home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Earl was born on April 18, 1952, in Irvine, Kentucky, to the late Earl and Beatrice Dennis Barnes. He was retired with over 45 years on the job, from Carhart Manufacturing.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Barnes was also preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Wayne Barnes and Danny Ray Barnes.

Survivors include, three brothers, Carl (Tojo) Barnes and Cynthia, Russell Barnes and Beulah, and Paul (J.P.) Barnes, along with two sisters, Jenny Snowden and Glen, and Robin Barnes and Bud. Many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends to miss him and mourn his passing.

Funeral services for Earl Wallace Barnes were conducted on Friday, September 16, 2022, in the chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals with Brother Jerry Rose officiating. Internment followed in the Oakdale Cemetery in Irvine, Kentucky. Pallbearers were Donnie Barnes, Russell Barnes, Glen Snowden, Tyler Snowden, Carl Bray, and Dillon Barnes.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Earl Wallace Barnes.

John W. “Sonny” Rogers of Ravenna passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on September the 14th, 2022 at the age of 85. Sonny was born November 22, 1936 to Floyd and Mabel Watson Rogers on a farm in Cobhill, Kentucky. Sonny married his first love, Wanda Sparks Rogers, in the summer of 1958 and spent 64 years building a beautiful life with her. Sonny was a man of many trades but had the most pride in his blacktopping business that he owned and operated. He is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, and his son, whom he dedicated years caring for, Greg Rogers.

Sonny loved people and old cars. Even better, when he could talk to people about old cars. Short grocery trips could turn into hours long excursions due to him stopping to speak to everyone he met. Cancer did not slow him down or keep him from being social in his final years.

He spent the last stage of his life surrounded by his family. His wife, Wanda, a daughter, Sandy Rogers (Maggie Griffen), a son, Doug Rogers (Verna Rogers), five grandchildren: Paige Fugate, Jonathan Rogers (Ciairia Hall), Jacob Rogers (Anna Conley), Laura Rogers (Travis Howard), and Mariah Rogers; and nine great-grandchildren: Emilee, Nick, Cheyanna, Gabriel, Elijah, Magnolia, Evelyn, Millie, and AJ. He enjoyed visits from strangers, family, and friends all the same, especially his best friend and neighbor, Eddie (Rita) Chaney.

We will see Sonny in everything, but mostly every time our car starts making a funny noise, when we see a box of honey buns, or when we look out over the family farm at the grounds he walked over all his life.

Sonny leaves a lifetime of stories and adventures behind to tell to the next generation. To honor him, we request that you keep telling those stories. Due to him being a lifelong friend of anything with 4 legs, the family also requests any monetary donations be made to Paws 4 the Cause out of Lexington, KY.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, September 17, 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kenny Wasson officiating. Burial was at the Mountain Springs Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jake Rogers, Jon Rogers, Eddie Chaney, Travis Howard, Phillip Anderson, Darrell Spencer, and Randall Sparks. Honorary pallbearers were Willie Case, Paul Watson, and Jimmy Thacker.