Phyllis Adele Williams, the wife of the late Wesley Franklin Williams, transitioned from her earthly home on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Phyllis had a passion and a gift for writing poetry. She wrote poems for many in the community and about our great country and veterans. Her late husband, Wesley, was a veteran of the Korean War. She had received several awards and was published in the local paper Citizens Voice and Times.

Phyllis and Wesley were blessed with three children Mike, Jenny, and Crystal. Throughout the years the family grew to include Mike’s wife Sandi and their two amazing children Michel and Matthew. Crystal’s family also grew to include her husband Arya Iranmanesh and a heart warrior son Kamron Wesley Iranmanesh.

Phyllis has three surviving siblings, Ronnie, Linda, and LaVerne, who all reside in Ohio.

The funeral was held at Warren F. Toler Funeral Home on Monday, September 12, 2022, in Irvine, Kentucky. A graveside burial followed the funeral at Young and Dunn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Arya Iranmanesh, Jason Woolery, Stanley Means, Bruce Tipton, Gary Marshal and Lloyd Woolery.

Beatrice West, age 81, of Winchester Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Lee County Health & Rehabilitation Center following a short illness. She was born January 24, 1941, in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Allen Puckett and Elizabeth Crouch Puckett Harrison. She had worked as a caregiver. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry West.

She is survived by one daughter Melissa Osborne of Irvine; and one son, Rick West of West Palm Beach, FL; and grandchildren Tyler Townsend and Seirra West.

No memorial services are scheduled at this time. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Holly Ann Rice, age 58, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life suddenly on September 8, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Holly was born on December 17, 1963, in Ohio to the late Howard and Lorena Katherine Noland Fields.

Being strong in her Christian faith, Holly was baptized at the age of 10. She was a member of the South Irvine Church of Christ. Mrs. Rice enjoyed watching soap operas, all types of arts and crafts, and most importantly, spending time with her family and friends.

Mrs. Rice is survived by her loving husband, Ronnie Lee Rice Sr.; one son, Ronnie Lee Rice Jr. and wife Lisa of Berea, Ky.;, a daughter, Nicole Rice of Irvine; Michael McKinney and wife Kendra of Berea, whom she thought of as her second son; onewwbrother, Donald Fields of Irvine, four grandchildren: Tanner Rice, Tailor Rice, and Bailee Rice all of Berea, and Kristyn Graves and husband Darrin of Mount Sterling, along with many other friends and relatives to miss her and mourn her passing.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 1 P.M. at the South Irvine Church of Christ with Brother Tony Belcher and Brother David Holder officiating. Interment will follow in the Oakdale Cemetery in Ravenna. Mrs. Rice will lie in state at the church from 11 a.m. until time of funeral at 1 p.m. on Thursday. The family will receive friends on Wednesday.

Wilbur Wallace Brewsaugh, age 91, of Richmond, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at the Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

Mr. Brewsaugh was born on June 1, 1931, in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Clarence and Vera Issacs Brewsaugh. In addition to his parents Wilbur was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Reva Noland Brewsaugh, Three brothers, Harold Reed Brewsaugh, Leo Harding Brewsaugh, and Clarence Junior Brewsaugh, two nephews, Steven Todd Brewsaugh, and Clarence Carroll Brewsaugh, along with one niece, Margaret Brewsaugh Banks.

Mr. Brewsaugh was an army veteran of the Korean War and a retired security officer for the Joseph Seagram company. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Richmond, Kentucky.

Wilbur is survived by Deborah Halcomb of Ohio, Sherry Celesti of Florida, Michelle Brewsaugh of Ohio, and Molly Jo Brewsaugh also of Ohio. Along with numerous other nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great -great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Wilbur Wallace Brewsaugh were conducted on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals with Rev. Bobby Green and Rev. Shaun Berry officiating. Internment followed in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Irvine, Kentucky. The family received friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Military graveside honors were provided by American Legion Post 79 of Ravenna, Kentucky.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Wilbur Wallace Brewsaugh.

Jewel Dean Brandenburg, age 75, of Embassy Drive in Lexington, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a long illness. She was born January 30, 1947, in Hamilton County, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Hargas and Addie Alcorn Brandenburg. She worked on the assembly line for Dixie Cup and she had lived in Lexington for most her life. She is survived by her son Gregory Allen (Denise) Bishop of Georgetown.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Jeanette Crowe, and one brother, Thomas Tudor.

Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, September 6, at the Alcorn Cemetery with Bro. Danny Bennett officiating.

Pallbearers were Nikolas Fugate, Dwight Carmack, Thomas Carmack, Rick Tudor, Ron Tudor and Melvin Howard.