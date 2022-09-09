The Shell and BP stations on Richmond Rd. have been reducing their gas prices almost every day. On Monday morning, gas prices were below three dollars a gallon for the first time in several months. According to GasBuddy.com, the cheapest gas in the state over the weekend was $2.98 a gallon. The state’s average gas price was $3.41, based on a survey of 2, 623 stations across the state. Prices in Kentucky are 27.6 cents per gallon lower than they were a month ago, but remain 50.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

On September 6 of last year, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.17.

Diesel prices are declining more slowly and still remain at $5.02 per gallon.