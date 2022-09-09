Jewell Rawlins, 85, wife of Edwin Tommy Young, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Baptist Health in Richmond, Ky. She was born in Irvine, KY to the late Christopher Columbus Rice and Linda Isaacs Caldwell on July 6, 1937. She was a homemaker and she enjoyed gardening, feeding her birds, birdwatching, cooking and fishing. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Travis “Ted” Rawlins Jr. and one brother, Benjamin Thomas Caldwell. Survivors include two sons, Terry Ray Rawlins of Richmond, KY, Jerry G. Rawlins (Donna) of Richmond, KY; one daughter, Tammy Kaye Daniel (Marvin) of Stanford, KY; two step sons, David Young (Darlene) of Richmond, KY, and Danny Young (Ramona) of Winchester, KY; one step daughter, Lynn Broomfield (Danny) of Richmond, KY; two brothers, Randall Rice and Raymond Rice; three sisters: Peggy Rogers, Doris Cox, Reva Smyth; eight grandchildren: Shane Rawlins, Casen Daniel, Holly Poynter, Travis Rawlins, Crystal Newby, Bethlyn Shepherd, Chandler Rawlins and McKenzie Rawlins; eleven great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Services were on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Flatwoods Christian Church with Bro. Mark Sarver and Bro. Alan Livingood officiating. Burial was in Flatwoods Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Travis Rawlins, Danny Young, David Young, Danny Broomfield, Casen Daniel and Shane Rawlins. Honorary pallbearers were Raymond Rice, Randall Rice, Johnny Christian and Patsy Christian.

Lionel Allen, 69, of Irvine passed away at his residence. He was a retired services driver. He is survived by a son Travis Allen, two daughters Samantha Andrews, and Breana Allen; five grandchildren and a sister Linva Vaughn.

No services are planned. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.

Vicki Lynn Davis, beloved mother and homemaker, died peacefully on Monday, August 22, 2022 following a sudden illness. She was 61years old and an Irvine native her whole life.

Vicki is survived by her loving sons Eric Caton Davis and Christopher Tyler Davis, her husband of 43 years, Edward Leon Davis, and her beautiful grandchildren Sya Laken Raylene Davis and Gavin Trent Profitt, not to mention all her amazing and beautiful nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, too many to name here, even if they should be.

Vicki was the daughter of Beulah Mae and James Wesley Tipton, a sister to Darell Glynn Tipton, James Ricky Tipton and Teresa Jo Tipton, all of which she lost in just a few short years.

As per her wishes, there was an informal “blue jeans” memorial for family and friends at the Fitchburg furnace on that Saturday. She always wanted a memorial rather than a funeral so don’t worry about being “proper.” Anyone wanting to show their love is welcome.

Nothing can prepare one for this kind of thing, out of nowhere, unfair and seemingly cruel, but there is also a truly valuable lesson for us all in such events. The time is now. Don’t wait to call someone you love and miss; don’t let things go unsaid, and treat the ones you love better NOW rather than later. No matter what the reason is to resent each other, it cannot possibly matter more than fixing things before it’s too late. Words cannot describe how much we miss you, how lost we are without you, and how no amount of time can ever make us a family again. I hope you know just how sorry we are for every single moment we hurt or disappointed you, Mom. We love you. All of us are better for having you, and nothing has been worse than losing you. We love you, Mom.

Jewel Dean Brandenburg, age 75, of Embassy Drive in Lexington, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a long illness. She was born January 30, 1947, in Hamilton County, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Hargas and Addie Alcorn Brandenburg. She worked on the assembly line for Dixie Cup and she had lived in Lexington for most her life. She is survived by her son Gregory Allen (Denise) Bishop of Georgetown.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Jeanette Crowe, and one brother, Thomas Tudor.

Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, September 6, at the Alcorn Cemetery with Bro. Danny Bennett officiating.

Charles (Chuck) Denzill Lees of Lexington, KY was born on July 28, 1955, in Newark, OH, the third of six children belonging to Bennett Ora Lees and Ethel Ruth Warner Lees, both of whom proceeded him in death.

Chuck was the beloved husband of Millie Hardy of Irvine, KY. They married, June 4, 1977, on the campus of Cincinnati Christian University, where they met and fell in love. Together they were blessed with three wonderful children and their spouses: Elizabeth Amber Lees (Stephen Paul) Cornett of Lexington, KY; Charles Brandon (Amber Denise) Lees of Owingsville, KY; and Clarence Noland (Crystal Renee) Lees of Nicholasville, KY. He was the proud grandfather of ABIGAIL Denise Lees and Charles Dalton Lees, both of Owingsville, Ky. He enjoyed being a Grandpa more than anything in life.

He graduated from Granville Exempted Village School District High School (1973), Cincinnati Christian University (1977), and has a Master of Ministry from Kentucky Christian University (1992). Charles was ordained into the Christian Ministry on April 17, 1977 at Heath Church of Christ, Heath, OH.

Together Chuck and Millie served churches in Ohio, Virginia, and Kentucky. His first ministry was as a Youth and Music Minister at the Northern Heights Christian Church in Lexington, KY. He served as a Youth Minister at the former Grove City Church of Christ, Grove City, OH; and the Beechwold Church of Christ in Columbus, OH. He was the founding minister of the Church of Christ in Alexandria, OH. He served the Grundy Church of Christ in Grundy, VA, as Music and Youth Minister, then returned years later as Senior Minister; and at one time served as President of Grundy Bible Institute. He was Senior Minister at Macedonia Christian Church in Lexington, KY on two different occasions; Greenup Christian Church in Greenup, KY; and First Christian Church in Owingsville, KY, also on two different occasions. He was with the Broadway Christian Church in Lexington, KY. Chuck’s last ministry was serving as part-time minister at the Berea Christian Church, Lexington, KY, until illness took him to retirement.

Known for reviving struggling churches and for the ministry of compassion in times of bereavement and monumental tragedy, he firmly believed a church can have its greatest impact during loss by serving families. It seems as if God gave him a gift for helping the hurting.

All that is written here is not the sum total of his existence. Only Heaven can reveal the impact he made on the lives from seeds he had sown. The bottom line is that Chuck wanted to serve people. And in service, he wanted to show those he served Jesus.

Chuck would often quote Dwight L. Moody who puts it this way: “Someday you will read in the papers that D. L. Moody is dead. Don’t you believe a word of it! At that moment I shall be more alive than I am now!” And now Chuck is in the presence of the Lord. That for him is no big adjustment. He had been living so very vigorously in the Lord’s presence for all these many years.

His funeral service was Saturday, September 3, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Road. There was a private interment following the funeral at the North Irvine Cemetery in Irvine, KY.

Robert Ray “Bobby” Snowden, 83, of Berea died Friday, August 26, 2022 at VA Medical Center Hospice Unit in Louisville following a lengthy illness. He was a Hargett, KY (Estill County) native born May 5, 1939, son of the late Richard and Bertha King Snowden, retired U.S. Navy with 20 years of service including serving on the USS America and USS Forrestal, retired from EnerSys, devoted member and faithful servant of Red Lick Baptist Church where he served as Deacon.

Bobby was a devoted husband, father and family man. He enjoyed fishing, helping people in the Red Lick Community, and talking about his travels while proudly serving in the Navy.

Survivors include children Richard Snowden (Sandy), Pam Centers (Jeff), and Christy Snowden; grandchildren Brittany Hobbs, Dylan Centers, Taylor Anderkin, and Kelly Alexander; great-grandchildren Crystlyn, Brennon, Jace, Eli; as well as numerous relatives, friends and church family. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years Alice Jean Satterfield Snowden; and eight siblings: Shelby, E.M., Floyd, Brownie, Almedia, Imogene, Earl, Richard.

A funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Red Lick Baptist Church with Bro. Wayne Miller officiating. Burial followed in Madison County Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. Pallbearers were Dylan Centers, Eric Turner, Mark Centers, Brian David Fultz, Rusty Foley, and Gary Lee Cates.

Donald Rose, age 75, of Red Lick Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington following a short illness. He was born November 9, 1946 in Estill County and was the son of Willie and Dessie Isaacs Rose. He was a retired farmer and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by five daughters: Barbara Sue (Romaldo) Hernandez of Montgomery Co., Peggy Ann Rose of Estill Co., Teresa Gail (Eddie) Frazier of Estill Co., Irma Jean (Mike) Thornsberry of Estill Co., and Vanessa Darlene (Keith) Moore of Estill Co.; one son, Gary Randall (Judy) Rose of Estill Co.; two sisters, Catherine (Hympsel) Willis of Estill Co. and Christine (R.C.) Rose of Estill Co.; three brothers: Finley (Lizzie) Rose of Estill Co., Kenneth (Florence) Rose of Estill Co.; Paul (Nellie) Rose of Estill Co.; two half-sisters, Michelle (Ricky) Jenkins of Estill Co. and Bonnie Rose of Estill Co.; two half-brothers, Michael Rose of Estill Co. and Donnie (Nancy) Rose of Estill Co.; 17 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Minda Willis Rose, his parents and four brothers, Larry, Cecil, Mitchell and William Rose.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, September 4, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating. Burial was at the Tackett Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Josh Sparks, Shane Barnett, Zachary Rose, Taylor Frazier, Hunter Humphrey, Marty Humphrey and Daniel Allen.