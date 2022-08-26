by Lindsey Wood

The Engineer football team, led by Coach Jordan Marcum, opened their season with a 14 – 6 victory over the Powell County Pirates on the new (turf!) Hoover Niece field. The Estill boys will now hold onto the “82” trophy! The Engineers pulled ahead 14 – 0 in the first half, but they allowed a Pirate touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Despite the low-scoring game, Estill fans brought a lot of energy. The game drew one of the largest crowds in recent memory. Players from Coach Niece’s era gathered at a tailgate celebration before the game in matching blue t-shirts that read “Hoover’s Boys.”

These former players took the field once again at halftime to participate in the dedication ceremony, which included Coach Hoover’s induction into the hall of fame. KHSAA commissioner Julian Taccot spoke, as did Superintendent Jeff Saylor and school board member Donna Isfort. Saylor and Isfort had essential roles in getting the necessary funding for the new facilities.

The new facilities changed the way fans experienced the game. Entering the game, a real ticket booth replaced the former white fold-out table. Inside, students were not walking laps around the track: a fence kept everyone in the stands or at other spectating locations. Additionally, many in the stands got to rest their backs for the first time.

Personally, I was grateful that my dad Danny Wood and his trusty teammate William Hardy were able to broadcast from a press box that seemed a bit more structurally sound!

The new field also brought a few changes for the players. Most notably, gone was the Bermuda grass that used to be freshly marked every Friday night. This time, the players rushed onto a turf field with a permanent “Flying E”—thanks for that logo, former Coach Mike Jones! Also, they enjoyed a new field house when they weren’t on the turf.

In all, fans young and old have watched these facilities take shape over the last few months, and it was a surreal moment to see them being used for the first time. Fans can continue to see the football team, the soccer teams, and the marching band enjoy the new-and-improved Hoover Niece Field this fall.

Make sure to come out and support your Engineers!