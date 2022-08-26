Brandy Gayle Freeman, age 43, of New Fox Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at her home. She was born March 21, 1979, in Madison County and was the daughter of Ezra Gayle and Michele Garrett Freeman. She worked as a Store Clerk and attended the Bethel Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. In addition to her parents, she is survived by one daughter, Abby Freeman of Estill Co.; two sons, Noah Freeman of Estill Co. and Gabriel Freeman of Estill Co.; one sister, Leslie (Nelson) Benton of Estill Co.; two nephews, Blake and Ethan Benton and one niece Kaelyn Benton. She was preceded in death by one sister, Olivia Jo Freeman.

Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, August 23, 12 p.m. at the Rose Freeman Cemetery. The Warren F. Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Helen Neal Walling, age 83, of Dug Hill Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at her home following a short illness. She was born June 26, 1939, in Estill County and was the daughter of Till and Ida Rawlins Neal. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Time Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by three daughters: Sandra (Dwight) Arvin of Estill Co., Vickey Walling of Estill Co., and Barbara (Kevin) Chaney of Estill Co.; two sons: Eddie Jack (Debbie) Walling of Estill Co., and Russell (Tammy) Walling of Estill Co.; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Burl B. Walling, her parents, five sisters: Mae Henry, Eva McIntosh, Edna Henry, Dorothy Rader, and Sug Riddell and four brothers: Travis, Roy, Donald and Glenn Neal.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, August 22, at 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kevin Chaney officiating. Burial was at the Oakdale Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ben Chaney, Jacob Chaney, Tyler Walling, Joe Rawlins, Chad Walling, Josiah Muncie and Allen Tuggle.

William Michael Kavanaugh, age 91, of Sugarloaf Lane in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at his home following a long illness. He was born March 18, 1931, in Fayette County and was the son of the late Charles N. and Elizabeth Chenault Kavanaugh. He is survived by his wife Ann Siudmak.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Nicholas and Toby Kavanaugh.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Judy Stamper, age 67, passed away in her home on August 15, 2022, after battling cancer. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Zetta Stamper of Cobb Hill in Irvine, Kentucky.

Judy was survived in death by four children, Melissa Mays Carlson (Marcus) of Michigan, Leanna Mays (Michael) of Irvine, David Stamper of Irvine, and Craig Stamper of Irvine. She had 19 grandkids, nine great-grandkids, two sisters and one brother.

There will be no services following her wishes. She will be laid to rest at Cobb Hill Cemetery.

Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.

Patricia Dianne Izer, age 65, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Baptist Health Care Center in Richmond, Kentucky.

Patricia was born on March 26, 1957, in Providence, Rhode Island to the late Clayton Kuhn and Ruth Sieber Warren. She was a veteran of the United States Army and enjoyed gardening, watching T.V., enjoyed cats and dogs and working jigsaw puzzles.

Mrs. Izer is survived by three children: Sarah Veskovic Fox and husband Roy of Athol, Mass., Michael Veskovic and wife Laura of Richmond, Kentucky, and Steven Veskovic of Rochester, New York; her fiancé Edison Lee Land and six grandchildren: Roy Fox III, Nathan Veskovic, John Thomas Warner, Autumn Warner, Kaylen Warner and Abby Veskovic.

A memorial service for Patricia Dianne Izer will be announced at a later date by the family.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Patricia Dianne Izer.

Charlene Cracraft Dillon, 70, of May’s Lick, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center with family by her side.

Charlene was born in Maysville on January 25, 1952, daughter of the late Hildreth “Hooty” and Gladys Swearinger Cracraft.

She was a graduate of Mason County High School and received her Master’s degree from Morehead State University. Charlene taught in the Nicholas County School System for 22 years and was an active member of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association. She was a lifelong member of Bethel United Methodist Church and thoroughly enjoyed her service as music leader there, as well as her service as part of the Methodist Women. She was also active in the Sardis Homemakers, something that allowed her to focus on family and the community she valued so highly.

Charlene was an avid reader and her other hobbies included recording and documenting family moments, often creating picture calendars as family gifts. In recent years she had emphasized the importance of family get-togethers and staying connected in this busy world. She will be greatly missed by many dear friends and family.

Survivors include her devoted husband of 44 years, Larry R. Dillon; and numerous nieces, nephews, and God children as she loved as her own.

Services were conducted at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory in May’s Lick with Rev. Mike McArter officiating.

Burial followed in the Shannon Cemetery.

Memorials suggested to Bethel UMC C/O Eric Cooper 4016 Jarrell Lane, May’s Lick, Ky. 41055.