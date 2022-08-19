Laura Faye Means, 84, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 in Clay City, Kentucky. She was born December 25, 1937 in Estill County, Kentucky to the late Sam Todd Snowden and Rosa Belle Crowe Snowden. Survivors include, son, Herbert Harold Means; daughters, Pamula (Roger) Hollon, Delilah (Darrel) King, Vickie Gail Lettis, and Rhonda Louise Means, as well has 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Harold; son, James Alvin Means; daughter, Marcia Lynne Buckland; and grandchildren, James Michael Todd Means and Brian Scott Buckland.

Visitation was held Saturday, August 13, at 6 pm, with services Sunday, August 14, 2022 with James Stewart officiating and grandsons Michael Means, Brandon Means, Ryan Means, Jeffrey Robinson, Christopher Robinson, and James Todd serving as pallbearers. She was buried in Means Brooks Cemetery in Estill County.

Charlene Cracraft Dillon, 70, of May’s Lick, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center with family by her side.

Charlene was born in Maysville on January 25, 1952, daughter of the late Hildreth “Hooty” and Gladys Swearinger Cracraft.

She was a graduate of Mason County High School and received her Master’s degree from Morehead State University. Charlene taught in the Nicholas County School System for 22 years and was an active member of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association. She was a lifelong member of Bethel United Methodist Church and thoroughly enjoyed her service as music leader there, as well as her service as part of the Methodist Women. She was also active in the Sardis Homemakers, something that allowed her to focus on family and the community she valued so highly.

Charlene was an avid reader and her other hobbies included recording and documenting family moments, often creating picture calendars as family gifts. In recent years she had emphasized the importance of family get-togethers and staying connected in this busy world. She will be greatly missed by many dear friends and family.

Survivors include her devoted husband of 44 years, Larry R. Dillon; and numerous nieces, nephews, and God children as she loved as her own.

Services were conducted at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory in May’s Lick with Rev. Mike McArter officiating.

Burial followed in the Shannon Cemetery.

Visitation was from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the funeral home.

Memorials suggested to Bethel UMC C/O Eric Cooper 4016 Jarrell Lane, May’s Lick, Ky. 41055.

James Bentley Scrivner, age 85, of South Winn Avenue in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home following a long illness. He was born August 13, 1936, in Estill County and was the son of the late Cora Scrivner Noland. He was a former employee of Bunt Gross Chevrolet & Oldsmobile and later worked for Meade’s. He was a member of the Pine Grove Pentecostal Holiness Assembly where he served as a Deacon for 25 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Stepp Scrivner.

He is survived by two daughters: Deborah K. (James) Watson of Estill Co. and Patrina G. (Tony) Stidham of Estill Co.; four sisters: Anna (Jack) Brock of Tennessee, Nancy (Mike) Purlee of Indiana, Molenda Pennington of Indiana, and Judy Thompson of Indiana; two brothers: Billy (Marva) Noland of Indiana and Jessy Noland of Indiana; four grandchildren: Miranda Conner, Brandon Watson, Erica White and Leah Stidham; nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Melinda Scrivner, one brother, Dan Noland, and five grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, August 15, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Sidney Sparks and Bro. Tony Stidham officiating. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Brandon Watson, Brad Conner, Mark White, James Logan Conner, Logan Dean Conner, and Landon Conner.

Honorary pallbearers were Bryan Watson, Judah White, and Bentley ConnerScrivner.

James Doyle Fields, age 82, of Winston Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at his home following a long illness. He was born June 30, 1940, in Estill County and was the son of the late Luther and Opal Eve Fields. He was a retired factory worker for Ajax Magnethermic and a Deacon of the Providence Baptist Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years: Mary Ann Combs Fields; one daughter Patricia Powell of Estill Co.; one son David (Terry) Fields of Ohio; and three grandchildren: Natasha Powell, Dylan Fields, and Darrell Combs.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Freida McDowell and Faye Rose, two brothers, Wayne and Lloyd Fields, and one grandchild, Dustin Fields.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, August 16, at the Providence Baptist Church with Bro. Bill VanWinkle and Bro. Keith Weldon officiating. Burial was at the Turpin Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers were the deacons of the Providence Baptist Church.

Norris Wayne Sparks, age 74, of 2nd Street in Midway, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at his home. He was born February 15, 1948, in Fayette County and was the son of the late Hargus and Ina McKinney Sparks. He retired from A-1 insulation and was a Midway volunteer fireman. He had lived in Woodford County most his life.

He is survived by one daughter Keisha Woodrum, four grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Sparks and Hargus Victor Sparks.

Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, August 18, 12 p.m. at the Estes Cemetery. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tracy Benton Tipton Sr., age 80, of Scott Hill Rd., in Irvine, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, following a long illness. He was born March 17, 1942, in Estill County, a son of the late Bill Dardy and Beulah Trimble Tipton. He was a conductor with the CSX Railroad and attended the Ravenna Nazarene Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his wife Sharon Kay Noland Tipton; two daughters: Cathie Witt Pyle (Rick) of Madison Co. and Connie Lois Owens (Ray) of Ohio; a son, Tracy Benton Tipton Jr. of Madison Co.; two sisters, Wavelene Embs of Florida and Sherry Kinnard of Fayette Co.; one brother Jim Tipton of Salvisa, KY; six grandchildren: Seth Witt, Amber Witt, Josh Williams, Branden Williams, Tracy Logan (Amber) Tipton, and Cody Boian; nine great-grandchildren: Taylor Williams, Abbragail Williams, Boston Witt, Vivian Witt, London Witt, Alayna Tipton, Charleigh Witt, Knox Witt and Cole Tipton.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Lane.

Memorial services will be held on a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Dementia Society of America. Donations can be made at www.dementiasociety.org

Bobbie Jean Samples, age 89, of Reims Road in Lexington, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Harlan ARH Hospital following a short illness. She was born October 16, 1932, in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Marcum and Lilly L. Tipton Covey. Bobbie worked for many years at Parker Seal and later retired from employment at Saint Joseph Hospital. Known for her quick wit and willingness to care for others, she was beloved by all who knew her. She will be missed and most certainly never forgotten.

She is survived by two daughters, Diane Kelly Robellard of Lexington and Jessica Carmickle of Lexington; one son Walter Randall Samples of South Carolina; nine grandchildren: Nathan Clowers, Dana Mills, Richard Kelly, Garit Samples, William Samples, Morgan Samples, Nicole Snow, Dax Carmickle and Derrick Carmickle; and six great-grandchildren: David Allen, James Harris, Rachel Clowers, Ashley Walters, Ryley Kelly and Dax Carmickle.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Walter Roscoe Samples, and one daughter Merletta Lunsford.

A memorial service was conducted Saturday, August 13, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Linda Regina Raider, age 65, of Bertha Wallace Drive in Irvine, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a short illness. She was born October 22, 1956, in Madison County and was the daughter of the late Allen and Lois Jean Noe Barnes. She was a caregiver and was of the Pentecostal faith. She was involved in many different clubs at the Irvine Health and Rehab Center, and she had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by three sons: Jeremy Allen Barnes of Estill Co., Thomas Dewayne Raider II of Estill Co., Eric Lee Raider of Estill Co.; two sisters, Anita Osborne of Estill Co. and Deborah Ewen of Clark Co. and several grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Dewayne Raider.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, August 12, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Terry Barnes officiating. Burial followed at the Raider Cemetery.

Pallbearers were David Wasson, Stanley Merrell, Steve Osborne, Gary Robertson, Jeff Noe, and Andrew Sharp.