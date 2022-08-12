By Suzanne Waite

CV&T Reporter

During Monday night’s Irvine City Council meeting, Councilman Billy Arthur asked for an update on the bridge re-opening. Chief Sturniolo said he had spoken with the contractor today, and they will have work completed in the latter half of this week. On Monday, they installed the expansion joints and put epoxy on the curbs. Lane stripes were to be painted on Tuesday. After the required drying time, the bridge should be completed by Wednesday or Thursday.

Representative Bill Wesley asked to address the council about a bridge ribbon cutting ceremony. He would like to coordinate with the city to have city officials and first-responders speak about the history of the bridge and its importance to the city. There will be a flag ceremony and ribbon cutting. Several members of the council said that they would make it happen, just give them a date. All were anxious to open the bridge as soon as possible, saying that scheduling a ceremony will not delay the opening to car traffic.

Representative Wesley also stated that the pedestrian walkway would be added to the bridge as planned going forward.

After some discussion, it was agreed that the city attorney would send a letter to the state requesting to divert tractor-trailer trucks from the bridge. Signage would be erected directing them to use the

to use the by-pass. These concerns were NOT due to weight limits, but because of the vibration these large trucks cause and the width of the bridge, which has incurred damage to railings when trucks pass each other.

In other business, minutes from two previous meetings were approved, payment of city bills was authorized and mailing of three tax lien notices will be sent.

Chief Sturniolo reported on several issues. He has been following up on several HUD foreclosures. However, several of the owners are currently in jail with properties located on Broadway, Stevens, Cantrill and Laurel. Sturniolo also reported that all cruisers had electronic systems updated to include radar detection.

Fire Chief Justin Patrick again requested to hire one full-time employee. He says with the current short staffing, overtime is running about $1,900 a month. One additional full-time employee would save the city money. A motion to hire was approved and the budget will be amended and presented to the council for approval.

Councilman Burkhart requested a work session be scheduled to address lowering the 10.5 percent property tax on residents of the city.

Councilman James Woolery suggested that the city create a website. He feels it will be helpful for citizens to locate services, review ordinances, define city limits, etc. He said it would provide a professional platform and showcase the city’s achievements. The council responded positively and discussed resources to get a website created.

Mayor Gross adjourned the meeting.

The next meeting of the Irvine City Council is Monday, August 22nd, at 7 p.m.