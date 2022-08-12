David Todd Harrison, age 32, of Eades Drive in Irvine, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville following sudden illness. He was born May 4, 1990, in Madison County and was the son of David Timothy Harrison and the late Wendy Ann Maher Harrison. He was a construction worker and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He was an organ donor.

He is survived by his father David Timothy Harrison; his grandparents David and Joyce Harrison; two brothers Bergin (Shavonna) Tuttle, IV and Michael Scott Tuttle; his uncle Wes (Sherry) Harrison; his aunt Lisa Harrison; one niece Micah La-Shaye Tuttle; one nephew Bergin Tuttle, V, and his girlfriend Aleah Smith.

No memorial services are scheduled at this time. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Larry Rose, age 37, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at his home.

Larry was born on May 13, 1985, in Irvine, Kentucky, to the late Willie Rose and Lorene Willis Rose.

In addition to his father, Mr. Rose was also preceded in death by his Fiancé’, Tiffany Alexander, his daughter, Brooklyn Sierra Joe Rose, 3 brothers, Cecil Rose, Mitchell Rose, and Bill William Rose, a sister, Janet Rose and a sister-in-law, Mindy Rose.

Survivors include, his mother, Lorene Willis Rose, 6 brothers, Michael Rose and Gina Neal, Donnie Rose and Nancy, Kenneth Rose and Florence, Finley Rose and Lizzie, Paul Rose and Nellie, and Donald Rose. 4 sisters, Michelle Jenkins and Ricky, Bonnie Rose and Donnie, Christine Rose and R.C., and Katherine Willis and Hansel. Numerous Nieces and Nephews and many other relatives and friends to miss him and mourn his passing.

Funeral services for Larry Rose were conducted on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 2 P.M. in the chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals with Brother Jerry Rose officiating. Internment will follow in the Rose Family Cemetery in Irvine, Kentucky. The family will received friends on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 6 until 9 P. M. at the funeral home. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to his memorial fund.

Pallbearers will be, Ricky Jenkins, Gary Rose, Matthew Logsdon, Eddie Frazier, Herman Willis, and Cash Willis.

Lewis home for Funeral is honored to serve the family of Larry Rose.

Wesley Franklin Williams, age 89, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a long illness. He was born December 26, 1932, in Estill County and was the son of the late Lewis and Ethel Young Williams. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and worked for 35 years at General Motors in Ohio. He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis Brown Williams, two daughters, Jenny Williams of Whitley City, and Crystal (Ayra) Williams Iranmanesh of Carmel, IN; one son Mike (Sandi) Williams of Nashville, TN; two half-sisters, Tuffy Davenport of Somerset, Imogene Marshall of Richmond; two half-brothers, Douglas Williams of Irvine and Jimmy Lee Williams of Irvine; and three grandchildren: Michel Williams, Matthew Williams and Kamron Wesley Iranmanesh.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Barbara Johnson Williams, his sister, Mayfra Isaacs and his brother, Robert Samuel Williams.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, August 9, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home with Bro. Lloyd Woolery officiating. Burial was at the Young and Dunn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were David Hall, Stanley Means, Jason Woolery, Bruce Tipton, Jerry Mac McIntosh and Arya Iranmanesh.

Mary Edna Richardson, age 87, of Ravenna, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, August 1, 2022, at her home.

Born on March 5, 1935, in Irvine, Kentucky, Mary was the daughter of the late Omer and Fannie Colter Charles.

In addition to her parents Mrs. Richardson is also preceded in death by 2 husbands, Homer Goosey and Lloyd Richardson, 2 sons, Stevie and Dwayne Goosey,2 grandsons, Jeramy Goosey and David Hoover, 3 stepsons, 1 step grandson, 3 sisters, Claudia Issacs, Betty Ann Hall, and Louise Charles and 1 brother, Beverly Gene Charles.

Mrs. Richardson is survived by 4 daughters and 3 number 1 sons- in -laws, Teresa Sparks, Marcia Hoover and Howard, Kimberly McKinney and Dayton, and Ellen Reece and Todd. Four stepdaughters, Norma Stone, Charlotte Gamble, Donna Sowder, and Patty Riddell. One stepson, Jason Richardson, 5 sisters, Juanita McKinney, Zoba Campbell, Barbara Dykes, Linda Goosey, and Glyndenna Morefield, and 1 brother, Wendell Muncie. In addition, Mary raised two grandchildren, Penny Goosey and Shannon Goosey. She also had several grand, great-grand and great-great grandchildren along with many other relatives and friends to miss and mourn her passing.

Graveside funeral services for Mary Edna Richardson were conducted on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Goosey and Richardson Cemetery in Ravenna, Kentucky. Brother Jerry Rose will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Mary Edna Richardson.

Milton Blane Dixon, age 76, of Lafayette Circle in Irvine, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Baptist Health in Lexington following a long illness. He was born April 1, 1946, in Fayette County and was the son of the late Roy and Myrtle McQueen Dixon. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He was retired from Kentucky Utilities and was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife Sandra Richardson Dixon; his daughter Charlotte O’Bryan of Estill Co.; one sister Carolyn Miller of Madison Co.; two brothers: Linville Dixon of Estill Co. and Roy “Dink” Dixon, Jr. of Estill Co.; and one grandchild Carson O’Bryan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Doug and Jeff Dixon.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, August 10, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Sherl Thomas officiating. Burial will be at the South Irvine Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Donald Richardson, Larry Miller, Kevin Miller, Carson O’Bryan, Grant Miller, Josh Dixon and Marvin Dixon.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dale King, Terry White and Bo King.