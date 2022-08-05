Charles Millard Turner was born January 30, 1979, in Madison County and departed this life Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his residence in McKee at the age of 43. He was the son of Leona (Hampton) Thomas of McKee and of the late Charles Ambrouse Turner.

In addition to his mother, Charles is also survived by his wife, Rebecca (McQueen) Turner of McKee and by his children, James Turner, Jonathan Turner and LeeAnna Turner all of Irvine, Blake Holt and Logan Holt both of McKee. He was blessed with a grandson, Asher Holt. Other survivors include his siblings, Erick Keith (Ranae) Turner of Broston, KY, Will Fox of Lexington, Shawn Callicoat of London, Amanda Gail Turner of Sand Gap, Laura (Danny) Conrad of Richmond, Jeannetta (Eric) Stanley of Equador and Rhonda Gail Turner and Joyce (Karl) Rifenbark, both of Irvine and his step mother, Juanita Turner of Waco.

Other than his father, Charles was preceded in death by a grand-daughter, Patience Hardy.

Funeral services were Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Dudley Lynch officiating. Burial followed in the Ed Durham Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jonathan & James Turner, Dillon Cromer, Shawn Hardy, Blake & Logan Holt, Will Fox & Ivan McQueen. Honorary pallbearer was Eric Turner. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

David Todd Harrison, age 32, of Eades Drive in Irvine, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville following sudden illness. He was born May 4, 1990, in Madison County and was the son of David Timothy Harrison and the late Wendy Ann Maher Harrison. He was a construction worker and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He is survived by his father David Timothy Harrison; his grandparents, David and Joyce Harrison; two brothers, Bergin (Shavonna) Tuttle IV and Michael Scott Tuttle; his uncle Wes (Sherry) Harrison; his aunt Lisa Harrison; one niece Micah La-Shaye Tuttle; and one nephew Bergin Tuttle.

No memorial services are scheduled at this time. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Wanda Marie Hamm, age 75, a resident of the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Clark Regional Medical Center following a long illness. She was born September 12, 1946, in Irvine and was the daughter of the late Manford and Annie Johnson Overbay. She was a homemaker and a former truck driver. She attended the Thomas Baptist Church and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Hamm, and is survived by one daughter Donna (Roger) Boshers of Berea; one son Jeff (Molly)Hamm of Irvine; six grandchildren: Rusty, Kayla, Cory, Sarah, Kristi and Trevor; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Peggy Hamm; three sisters, Janie Nicely, Mildie Faulkner and Katharine Dennis: and four brothers, Doug, Ronald, Roy and Raymond Overbay.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, July 28, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Rick Kirby officiating. Burial was at the Walton Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Gene Murphy, Trevor Abney, Raymond Coffee, Dean Overbay, Robert Carrier, and Greg Hamm.