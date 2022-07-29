Mrs. Betty Lee Richardson Gilbert, 64, of Irvine, passed away Saturday morning, July 23, 2022, at the UK Chandler Medical Center in Lexington.

Betty was born on May 15, 1958, in Madison County, the daughter of the late Floyd Sr. and Mary Ellen Hymer Richardson. She was a homemaker and had attended the New Vision Full Gospel Church in Ravenna.

Survivors include her husband Buel Gilbert; four sisters: Mary Elizabeth Richardson Hall, Waffie Richardson Barrett (Ricky), Rosa Lee Richardson and Annie Richardson McIntosh (Thomas); a close family friend, Seldon Bishop Jr., as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside service was Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Flatwoods Cemetery at Waco, Kentucky with Bro. Buford Powell officiating.

The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Raymond Gene Webb, age 91, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, formerly of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

Born on October 31, 1930, in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Leslie C. and Nannie Spicer Webb, Mr. Webb was retired from Sargent Greenleaf Inc. and from the Kroger Company. He enjoyed gardening and fishing. Raymond was of the Christian Faith.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Gary Lee Webb, and four brothers, Leslie Webb Jr., Alben Webb, Winston Webb, and James Howard Webb.

Survivors include his loving wife of 69 years, Wanda F. Gentry Webb, three children, Larry Ray Webb and wife Diane of Jacksonville, Florida, Darrell Gene Webb and wife Joan of Lancaster, Kentucky, and Barbara Faye Ayres and husband Bryan of Marshall, Virginia, one brother, Paul D. Webb and wife Marbeth of Cincinnati, Ohio, one sister, Virginia Kidwell and husband Donald of Springboro, Ohio, five grandchildren, Darrell Gene Webb II, Amanda Marie Webb, Marie Nicole Kratzer(Kyle), Bryan Lee Ayres Jr.(Kyrsten), and Mason Grant Ayres. Four great grandchildren, Adriyana Marina Ayres, Asher Talon Ayres, Tessa May Kratzer, and Kameron Ford Kidwell, along with many other relatives and friends to miss him and mourn his passing.

Funeral services for Raymond Gene Webb were conducted on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals with Rev. Darrell Gentry officiating. Internment followed in the Sand Hill Cemetery in Irvine, Kentucky. The family received friends from noon until the time of services at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass in Lexington, Kentucky.

Pallbearers will be, Bryan Lee Ayres Jr., Mason Grant Ayres, Kyle Gerick Kratzer, Darrell Gene Webb II, David Gentry, and Arlis Taylor.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Raymond Gene Webb.

James (Jim) Barkley Little, age 85, of Winchester, Kentucky, formerly of Irvine. Mr. Little departed this life on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Fountain Circle Nursing Facility in Winchester.

Born on September 19th, 1936, in Irvine, Kentucky to the late James Elmer and Jewel Nickel Little. Mr. Little was a life-long member of the Irvine First Christian Church. Mr. Little also attended Calvary Christian Church, the Mount Carmel Campus. He was an honorably discharged Army veteran and a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University. Mr. Little was retired from the state as the Career Coordinator at the unemployment office in Winchester, KY. After retiring, he spent most of his days enjoying his farm.

In addition to his parents Jim was also preceded in death by a sister, Nellie Jo Little, two nieces, Lu Anne Elliott and Jane Fike, and one nephew, William Morris Elliott III.

He is survived by a sister, Peggy Little Kayse, five great nieces and nephews as well as numerous great great nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends to miss him and mourn his passing.

Funeral services for James Barkley Little will be conducted on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals, Minister Tom Blackburn officiating. Music will be provided by Mary Anne Blackburn. Internment will follow in Riverview Cemetery in Beattyville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, July 27, 2022, at the Lewis Funeral Home from 6 until 9 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Marty York, Casey Fike, Craig Rogers, Harold Trent, Kenton York, Casen Fike and Randall Christopher. Honorary pallbearers will be, Austin Isaacs, Jack and Joe Little, Darrell Dunaway.

Elizabeth Ann Cooper, 82, wife of Ray Cooper, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at her home. A native of Clark County, Kentucky, she was born on September 17, 1939, to the late Taylor and Nannie Raker Rainey. She was a member of First Baptist Church and retired from the U.S. Forest Service, where she worked for more than 40 years. Elizabeth was previously very active in the community serving as chairman for Clark County Farm Bureau District 9, on the Clark County 4 H Council, Extension Council and Fair Board. She was also a lifetime member of the Clark County Saddle Club.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son David (Malinda) Cooper; grandsons Taylor (Michelle) and Travis Cooper; great grandchildren Trevor, Trinity, and Treyden Cooper; sister Brenda (Roy) Freeman; sister-in-law Pat Rainey Gatewood; and several extended family members and friends, as well as her special caregivers; Angie Ratliff and Dixie Brandenburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Garland Rainey.

Services were held Monday, July 25, 2022, at Scobee Funeral Home by Pastor Tony Stang. Burial followed in Winchester Cemetery. Pallbearers were Taylor Cooper, Travis Cooper, Ed Logsdon, Roy Freeman, Belvin Brandenburg, Larry Muncie, Raymond Cooper, Marvin Cooper, and Michelle Turner. Honorary pallbearers were past and present members of the Clark County Saddle Club.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester, KY 40391 and/or First Baptist Church, 32 East Lexington Avenue, Winchester, KY 40391.

Jimmy Lynn Hall of Irvine passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Kentucky River Medical Center. He was born October 13, 1961 to Claude and Jessie Hall.

He is survived by his wife Mary Hall of Irvine, five brothers Timmy Hall, Billy Hall, Bryan Hall, Kelley Hall, Kenny Hall and a half-brother Scotty Hall.

He was preceded in death by his parents Claude and Jessie Hall and a sister Rebecca Hall.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home with Bro. Bill White officiating. Friends visited Sunday from 12 until 2 p.m.

Burial followed in the Griffin Cemetery in Irvine. In Lieu of flowers family ask donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Marcella (Thomas) Saylor, age 99, of Crittenden, Kentucky, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, from complications from a stroke. She was born to the late Vernon and Nannie (Dunaway) Thomas on March 3rd/4th, 1923, in a log cabin on the family farm in Estill County, Kentucky.

After retiring from the Hewitt Soap Factory in Dayton, Ohio, Marcella settled in northern Kentucky where she designed beautiful flower beds, focused her artistic talents on making award-winning quilts, enjoyed bluegrass gospel music, and spent time with family and friends laughing, traveling, and swapping stories. For the last 9 years, she had the joy of living with her granddaughter’s family in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Marcella is preceded in death by her daughter Bonnie (Stewart) Schafer; siblings Dorothy Massie, Raymond Thomas, Harry Thomas, Eugene Thomas, Jennings Thomas, Elwanda Pearson, and Vernon Thomas, Jr.

She is survived by grandchildren Kelli (and Rick) Eagle and Kevin (and Jenny) Langford; great-grandchildren Cade Eagle, Ellie Eagle, and John Langford; sisters Joyce Chambers and Sue (and Richard) Johnson; son-in-law Lee (and Deanna) Schafer; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.

A funeral service was held on Sunday, July 24, at the Warren F Toler Funeral Home with interment following at the Turpin Cemetery, 915 Winston Rd, Winston, KY.

The family suggests that any desired memorials be made to Camp Wapiyapi www.campwapiyapi.org or Samaritan’s Purse www.samaritanspurse.org.

Dewey Bryne Stamper, age 86, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Miami Valley Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio.

Born on January 20, 1936, in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Roy and Zetta Hall Stamper, Dewey was a retired wire cutter for C and M Products.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ray Stamper and Roy Stamper Jr., and one grandson, Anthony (Tony) Stamper.

Survivors include, Three sons, Ronnie Stamper and wife Runa, Roger Stamper and wife Donelle, and Darrell Stamper and wife Wanda all of Dayton, Ohio. Seventeen grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. Three sisters, Delores McCullah, Judy Stamper, both of Irvine, Kentucky, and Charlene Rogers and husband James of Stanton, Kentucky. One brother, Ellis Stamper of Dayton, Ohio along with many other relatives and friends to miss him and mourn his passing.

Funeral services for Dewey Bryne Stamper were conducted on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 1 P.M. at the Cobb Hill Community Church with Rev. Mark Pearson officiating. Internment followed in the Cobb Hill Cemetery. The family received friends from 10 A.M. Saturday until noon at Lewis Home for Funerals before leaving in procession to Cobb Hill Community Church.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Dewey Bryne Stamper.