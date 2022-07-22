On Thursday, July 14, residents of Elm Street in Ravenna woke to an unpleasant surprise. Many found that the tires on their vehicles had been slashed and were flat.

Deputy King, with the Estill County Sheriff’s Department, received a call from dispatch advising him that a group of four juveniles had been walking through Elm Street in Ravenna and cutting the tires of vehicles parked along the street.

One report also said they had been riding bikes.

King reported that he and officer Brandon Puckett began an investigation to determine how many vehicles were vandalized. They determined that 10 vehicles in Ravenna had flat tires, some with two or three tires slashed. Each tire that was flattened had a smooth short laceration in it.

While speaking to a group of three juveniles and Damien Scott Poe, age 18 of Ravenna, who matched the description given by the initial caller, Poe allegedly admitted to agreeing to commit the crime of cutting tires on parked vehicles with the other three individuals involved, who were all minors. Each of the individuals involved had multiple small knives on them, according to the police report.

Poe was charged with criminal mischief, second degree (conspiracy) and unlawful transaction with a minor, third degree.

Three juveniles were taken into juvenile services custody.

Tires were also slashed within Irvine City limits. Ravenna and Irvine Police assisted with this case and the investigation continues.