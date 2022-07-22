Everett Brandenburg, age 71, of Red House Road in Richmond, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home following a short illness. He was born January 4, 1951, in Owsley Co. and was the son of the late McKinley and Martha Conrad Brandenburg. He was a roofer and a member of the Drip Rock Baptist Church. He had lived in Madison County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Jean Bailes Brandenburg; two daughters, Michelle Richardson of Madison Co. and Jennifer Livermore-Williams of Florida; two sons, Shannon Cain of Madison Co. and Henry Steven (Becky) Brandenburg of Madison Co.; four sisters: Judy Terrel, Bonnie Abshear, Geraldine Bellfield, and Angie Brandenburg, all of Madison Co.; three grandchildren: Lucas Osborne, Nicholas Osborne and Brent Brandenburg; and several other grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, July 15, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kenny Shannon officiating. Burial was at the Marcum Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Henry Brandenburg, Jonathon Ward, Kennith Townsend, Lucas Osborne, Scott Foster and Willie Mason.

Honorary Pallbearers were Dan Tribble and Dr. Herbert Long.

Wade Osborne, age 74, of McKee Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Irvine Nursing and Rehab Center following a long illness. He was born June 11, 1948, in Estill County and was the son of the late Robert and Modena Johnson Osborne. He was an auto mechanic and attended the Wagersville Pentecostal Church of God.

He is survived by his wife Joyce Ann Phillips Osborne; one daughter Deana K. Osborne of Estill Co.; one son, Timothy Wade (Michelle) Osborne of Estill Co.; three sisters: Lily Sturgill, Allie Fair Noland, and Martha Flynn, all of Estill Co.; two stepdaughters, Karen (Rusty) Jones of Madison Co. and Barbara McElroy of Estill Co.; two stepsons, Jimmy (Deana) Marcum of Estill Co. and Wayne Marcum of Estill Co.; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild,11 step-grandchildren and nine step-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one stepdaughter, Kathy Sweeny, and 17 brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, July 20, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the Congleton Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Paul Wesley Lawson, age 85, of Jacksonville, Florida, formerly of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the McGraw House Hospice in Jacksonville.

Born on December 19, 1936, in Richmond, Kentucky, to the late John Wesley and Samantha Lee Davis Lawson, Paul was retired from the L & N Railroad and a member of the Beaches United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, Florida.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Lawson was also preceded in death by a son in law, Wallace Charles Taylor.

Survivors include, his loving wife of 61 years, Jo Carol Singleton Lawson. One son, Paul Scott Lawson of Burlington, Kentucky and a daughter, Cathy Taylor of Irvine, Kentucky. Three grandchildren, Charleston Jo Neal and Chad, Wallace Chandler Taylor and Sarah, and Katie Lawson. Along with seven great grandchildren, Charley Taylor, Fisher Miles Neal, Jonah Anthony Neal, William Connor Taylor, Cali Griffith, Cole Griffith, and Braxton Lawson.

Funeral services for Paul Wesley Lawson were conducted on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals. Rev. Max Hester officiated the service. Internment followed in the West Irvine Cemetery in Irvine, Kentucky. The family received friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of services at 1:00 P.M. Military honors at the gravesite were conducted by American Legion Post #79.

Pallbearers were Chandler Taylor, Chad Neal, Dusty Stevenson, Clinton Dixon, Trent Singleton, and Kenton Roberts. Honorary Pallbearers were, Leonard Harris, Kenneth (Chalkeye) Barker, James (Sweet Pea) Witt, Ralph Howe, Roger Riddell, and Mike Woolery.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Paul Wesley Lawson.

Ryder Isaiah James Durham, age 1, passed away Friday July 15, 2022, at the Rockcastle Regional Medical Center in Mount Vernon, KY. Ryder was born May 18, 2021, in Lexington, KY to Cody Hollis McKinley Durham and Ciara Maleigha Gail Estes Durham. Ryder loved his sister and his puppies. He had a beautiful smile and loved to tease everyone with it.

Ryder is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, James Miller, Glendon Estes, paternal grandparents, Hollis & Sadie Durham, Bill & Betty Frary, and Shirley Caldwell.

In addition to his parents, Ryder is survived by one sister Emmalyn; maternal grandparents, Tony & Marie Estes of Irvine, KY; paternal grandparents, Tommy & Andrea Durham of Brodhead, KY, maternal great grandparents, Gail Miller, Dolly Estes, maternal aunts & uncles, Kaitlyn Estes of Irvine, KY, Courtney Damrell of Berea, KY, Patrick Damrell and his wife Cortney of Berea, KY, paternal aunts & uncles, Thomas Durham and his wife Star of Stanford, KY, Ashley Taylor of Brodhead, KY, and Travis Durham of Brodhead, KY. A host of cousins and friends also survive.

Visitation was on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with funeral services at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Bro. Dale Smith officiated. Burial followed in the Estes Family Cemetery at 750 Round Mountain Rd. Irvine, KY. Pallbearers were Cody Durham, Tony Estes, Tommy Durham, and Tommy Emery.

Mayfra Isaacs, age 88, of Stacy Lane Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. She was born May 13, 1934, in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Lewis and Able Young Williams. She was a retired Phillips Lighting employee and a member of the Old Time Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by her son, Earnest Ray Isaacs of Estill Co.; one brother, Wesley Williams of Estill Co.; two half-sisters: Jean Marshall of Madison Co. and Violet “Tuffy” Davenport of Pulaski Co.; two half-brothers: Douglas Williams of Estill Co. and Jimmy Lee Williams of Estill Co.; two grandchildren: Jacob Ray Isaacs and Daniel Ray Isaacs; and one great-grandchild, Emma Faith Isaacs.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Isaacs, her parents and one brother, Samuel Bo Williams.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, July 16, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Keith Carr officiating. Burial was at the Young Cemetery.