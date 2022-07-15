On Thursday, July 7, just after midnight, officers with the Irvine Police Department executed a search warrant at 230 Timberline Trail in Irvine. The warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into Brian Joe Henry, a convicted felon, possibly being in possession of a firearm. Upon arrival at the Timberline Trail Residence, officers made contact with Henry, 41, and Amber Street, 36, another permanent resident. During a search of the residence, officers reportedly found two handguns, a rifle, a shotgun and thousands of rounds of ammunition of various calibers along with multiple gun parts.

The discoveries did not end there, however; several narcotic related items were seized including 18.0 grams of a white powder which field-tested positive as cocaine, 0.3 grams of a tan powder which field tested positive as fentanyl, a medicine bottle with no label containing two 800mg gabapentin pills, a baggie containing diazepam in various strengths, a baggie containing two suboxone, a pill bottle containing 61 suboxone pills and three 8mg suboxone sublingual strips. Officers also found a clear baggie of plant matter believed to be marijuana in the bedroom of the residence. There were also multiple digital scales, plastic baggies and $3007 found inside the residence.

Henry and Street were not alone on Timberline Trail that night, as officers reportedly discovered Larry Stivers, 23, of Dry Branch Road, in a bathroom, seated on a toilet. Officer Puckett witnessed Stivers jump up and throw down a metal container. Inside the container was a plastic bag containing a crystalline substance consistent in appearance with methamphetamine.

Officers also searched a barn on the property. There were several vehicles parked around the barn including a green jeep with its hood raised and a VIN plate laying in plain sight on the frame of the vehicle. Officer Marshall ran the VIN number on the jeep. According to the police report, the jeep was registered to one Michelle Hoover, but the license plate was registered to Henry and the decal on the plate was for a Honda registered to a Summer Benton. Henry was also found to be in possession of a Vin number which had been removed from another vehicle, a 1988 Ford pick-up registered to Tina Stamper of Old Landing. According to reports Henry was in possession of other stolen property which was recovered and returned to the proper owners.

Henry was charged with complicity to trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, complicity to trafficking in cocaine in the first degree, trafficking in an unspecified drug in the first degree and complicity to trafficking in an unspecified drug in the second degree, illegal possession of manufactures VIN plate, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and complicity to trafficking in marijuana.

Street was charged with complicity to trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, complicity to trafficking in cocaine, complicity to trafficking in an unspecified drug in the second degree and complicity to trafficking in an unspecified drug in the third degree.

Stivers was charged with possession of methamphetamine in the first degree.