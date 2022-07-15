Brian Edmonson, 30 of Owenton passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Owenton Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Fort Thomas, KY January 1, 1992 to Kenneth and Sylva Edmonson. He was a employee of DHL. He loved Cincinnati Sports and had a passion for Trains he was a member of the Rail Fan Club.

He is survived by a Aunt Nancy Wilson and a uncle Robert Edmonson.

No services are planned at this time. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Dora Mae Anglin Richardson, age 74, of Rockaway Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at her home following a long illness. She was born July 27, 1947, in Madison County and was the daughter of the late Seab and Dovie Evans Anglin. She was a former worker for Church House Weavers. She was originally from Waco but had resided in Estill County for most of her life. She is survived by one daughter Rebecca (Charles) Donahue of Estill Co.; one son Timothy Wayne Bartlett of Estill Co.; one brother Ronnie (Leigha) Anglin of Waco; five grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Anthony Cain, 53 of Irvine passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his residence. He was born October 20, 1968 in Richmond to Willie and Helen Cain.

He is survived by his mother Helen Cain; two brothers, Samuel Cain and his wife Elizabeth of Irvine; Willie Cain of Irvine and two sisters Serena Hardy of Irvine and Marsha Marcum and husband Joey of Irvine.

He was preceded in death by his father Willie Cain and a brother James Thomas Cain.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Kevin Phillips officiating. Burial was in the Hardy Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of service.

James Michael Johnson, age 51, of Scott Court in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. He was born July 28, 1970, in Lexington and was the son of Nina Clark Johnson and the late James Lester Johnson. He was retired from Trane and attended the First Baptist Church on Broadway. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his mother Nina Clark Johnson of Irvine; one daughter Morgan (Michael) Watkins of Richmond; one son Michael Johnson of Irvine; one brother Richard Johnson of Irvine; two grandchildren: Reagan Watkins and Beckett Watkins; and two nieces: Kelsey (Travis) Holiday and Montana Johnson.

Funeral services were conducted Monday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the Cox Cemetery.

Mildred Lee Williams Arvin, age 78, of Jakes Heavenly Hwy., passed away at home on Sunday, July 10, 2022 after a long illness.

Mildred, “Mickey” to many of her friends and family, was born at Drip Rock on August 27, 1943, and was the daughter of Roy Beverly and Hannah Frances Williams. She was a homemaker in the truest sense of the word and a lifelong member of Drip Rock Baptist Church. Her faith and her family were her greatest treasures. She loved to read and write and contributed columns to the Citizen Voice and Times. She loved a good gospel hymn. She found beauty in the simple things and will always be remembered for her kindness and her faithful Christian witness. She will also be remembered as a great cook.

Mildred is survived by her husband of 59 years, John Dale Arvin; five children: Lisa Renee Arvin Bicknell (Robin), Pamela Jane Arvin Kirby (Tim), John Stuart Arvin, Gregory Albert Arvin (Amy), and Brent Curtis Arvin (Trista); grandchildren Hannah Simone Bicknell Eaton (Eric) and Chelsea Katrina Bicknell (Chris), Kayla Renee Kirby Wilson (Josh), Jeremy Jankowski, Amber Elaine Arvin, Audrey Lee Arvin, Roy Dale Arvin, and Brittney Arvin. She had five great-grandchildren: Clayton Cash Bicknell Eaton, Oaklee Mae Eaton, Miles Eaton, Ivy Kanaira Hoover and Finn Hoover.

She also had many nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends and neighbors that were dear to her heart.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, and she was the last of eight siblings to pass on. She was preceded in death by Eula Williams Brock, Hazel Williams Dodson, Bertie Williams Cox, Melvin Williams, Clyde Williams, Loretta Williams Brock, and Carl Dennis Williams.

Visitation will be at the Toler Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. at Drip Rock Baptist Church with Bro. Kevin Chaney officiating and Bro. Sam Miller assisting. Burial will follow at the Sparks Cemetery.

Irene Lavon Boyd, age 77, of Winchester Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond following a long illness. She was born March 30, 1945, in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Edgar Clem and Cleta Mae Roberts. She was a homemaker and a member of the Ravenna Nazarene Church. She had lived in Estill County for most of her life.

She is survived by two daughters: Linda Ann (Tony) Owens of Mt. Sterling, Debbie (Mitch) Howard of Russellville, six grandchildren: Heather (Brian) Riddell, Dasha (Daniel) Watkins, Shawn Brooks, Dusty Brooks, Ashley Howard and Jessica Cox; and four great-grandchildren: Treyton, Talyn, Kaylee, and Mariah Riddell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Noga Junior Boyd, and two brothers, Jerry Wayne Roberts and Sammy Fike.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, July 14, at 3 PM at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Michael Osborne officiating. Burial will be at the Roberts Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Treyton Riddell, Brian Riddell, Daniel Watkins, Ty Carter, Jeff Carter, Marty York, and Casey Fike.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Henry Patrick, Randall Osborne, Tony Owens, Casen Fike, Kenton York, and Chase Rawlins.