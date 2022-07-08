The frustration of Estill County drivers continues to grow as the Irvine bridge has yet to be opened although the painting of the bridge is now complete.

H.B. Elkins with the Kentucky Transportation Department said the expected date for re-opening the bridge is now late July or mid-August. “If the weather cooperates, we expect to be done by the end of the month. A lot of rain could push the reopening back into August,” he said.

Most frustrating to the pubic is that no work appears to have been done in recent weeks. However, according to Elkins, work has been taking place below the bridge deck and therefore out of sight for most of the public.