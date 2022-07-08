Clyde Martin (JR), age 63, of Irvine Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Baptist Health Care Facility in Richmond, Kentucky. Born on January 13, 1959, in Richmond, Kentucky, Mr. Martin was the son of the late Roscoe Clyde and Clementine McWhorter Martin. Clyde was an active member of the Hargue and Ravenna Fire Departments and the Estill County Rescue Squad.

Survivors include, one son, Craig Martin, Two sisters, Becky Ann Johnson and her husband Elmer (Butch), and Kathy Gail Meeks and husband Rodger, Two nieces, Marissa Lasha Johnson and Tina Marie Middleton. Two Nephews, Dustin Wade Tevis Johnson and Tommy Lee Meeks, along with many other relatives and friends to miss him and mourn his passing.

Funeral services for Clyde Martin will be conducted on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 1 p.m.in the chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals. Brother Bill Wesley will be officiating. Internment will follow in the Richmond Cemetery in Richmond, Kentucky. Friends may call from 11 A.M. until the funeral time of 1 P.M. at the funeral home.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mr. Martins memorial fund.

Lewis Home for Funeral is honored to serve the family of Clyde (JR) Martin.

Bradley Scott Hardy, age 45, of Hardy Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his home. He was born December 29, 1976, in Madison County and was the son of the late Francis Sue Hardy Wilson. He was a roofer and a carpenter. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by whis grandmother: Sandra Hardy of Estill Co; one daughter, Mercadies Dawn Hardy of Estill Co., one son Bradley Alec Trace Hardy of Estill Co.; two sisters: Sandra Rosales of Fayette Co., and April Hardy of Madison Co., one brother: Shawn Hardy of Estill Co. and two grandchildren: Klaire Molands and Paisyln Molands.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, July 5, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ricky Powell officiating. Burial was at the Hardy Cemetery. Visitation was held Tuesday from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Dalton McKinney, Jonathon Rosales, Joseph Fryer, Jeremy Hardy, Kaden Hardy, Shawn Hardy and Christopher Johnson.

Glenda Sue Spencer, age 73, widow of Ollie James Spencer, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at her residence in Clay City, Kentucky. Born in Red Jacket, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Lauza Smith and the late Bessie Stacy Smith. She was a homemaker and member of Bowen Full Gospel Pentecostal Church of God.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she is also preceded in death by two brothers, JB Smith and Darrell Smith and one brother-in-law James Joseph.

She is survived by two daughters, Angela (Ben) Ritchie of Irvine and Pamela Kay Spencer of Stanton; brother, Roscoe (Jeanne) Smith of Burlington, IN; three sisters: Freda Kay Joseph, Wanda Faye (Patrick) Johnson and Omeda Cravens of Stanton; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Smith and Clara Smith of Stanton; and two grandchildren, Olivia Dee Ritchie and James Ethan Ritchie.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 2, 2022 in Bowen Full Gospel Pentecostal Church of God, 39 Little North Fork Road, Stanton, KY. Visitation with a church service was held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the church as well. Burial was in Rest Haven Cemetery with Ben Ritchie, Ethan Ritchie, Mark Smith, Roscoe Smith, Brandon Dunaway and Brandon Smith serving as active pallbearers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Frieda Ruth Flinchum, age 91, of Crystal Creek Lane in Irvine, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at the Irvine Health and Rehab Center following a short illness. She was born September 21, 1930, in Clark County and was the daughter of the late Troy Sid Cole and Mary Abney Cole. She was a homemaker and a member of the Sandfield Pentecostal Church of God. She had lived in Lee County for most of her life.

She is survived by one daughter, Carolyn Sue Goosey of Estill Co.; one son, Paul Edward Flinchum of Estill Co.; seven-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Chester Wm. Flinchum, one daughter, Marilyn Joyce Canter, 11 siblings and two son-in-laws, Lester Canter and Dexter Goosey.

Private services will be conducted at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Frank Puckett, age 89, of Winchester, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his home.

Frank was born on February 27, 1933, in Greensburg, Indiana to the late James Hanford Puckett and Rosie Lee Means Puckett. He was retired from Bundy Tubing Company and an Honorary Kentucky Colonel.

In addition to his parents Mr. Puckett was also preceded in death by three brothers, Chester l., Otha E., and Elbert C. Puckett. Along with two sisters, Alice Coleen Spaethe and Bonnie Irene Howell.

Survivors include, His loving wife of 70 years, Audrey P. Spivey Puckett. One daughter, Barbara Pauline Ohlman of Winchester, Ky., two sons, Roger Franklin Puckett of Irvine, Ky. And Kirt Wallace Puckett of Irvine, Kentucky. One brother, James Hanford Puckett Jr. of Gallatin, Tn. And three sisters, Judi Whitinger of Portsmouth, Ohio, Katherine Mae Teeters of Ohio, and Anna Carol Combs of Ohio. Six grandchildren, Matthew Thomas Ohlman and Barbara Lynn Ohlman Burton and Russ, Phillip Scott Puckett and Kara, Timothy Shane Puckett, Sheena Lasha Puckett and Megan Michelle Stepp and Shawn. And twelve greatgrandchildren. Several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends to miss him and mourn his passing.

A graveside memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 12 noon at the Jackson Chapel Cemetery in Irvine Kentucky. Rev. Steve Puckett and Brother James Puckett will officiate.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Frank Puckett.

Tony Daniel Lee Gross 39 of Pittsburg TX passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 . He was born in Irvine October 18, 1982 to Tommy and Joyce Gross. He was a mechanic.

He is survived by his father Tommy Gross, his companion Cindie Nolan, sons Tony Gross JR, Aaron Nolan, Evan Nolan, a daughter Breanna Torres, a grandson Wesley Tony Lee Gross, two brothers Howard Gross, Tommy Gross JR and two sisters Florence Creech and Crystal Olivares.

He was preceded in death by his mother Joyce Gross.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 3, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine. Burial was in the Alexander Cemetery in Irvine.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Helena Shelton Winkler, 90, wife of Kenneth Winkler, passed away June 29, 2022. She was born to the late James Huron Shelton and Ottie McKinney Shelton on May 11, 1932 in Green County, KY. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church. She and Kenneth married on Aug. 4, 1950 and they were set to celebrate their 72nd anniversary this year.

Family and friends were her life. She also loved to cook, bake, and care for others. Her warm smile and effervescent spirit touched those blessed by her presence.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by their three daughters, Dianne Embry, Wanda Joy Martin, and Cynthia Winkler Clark; two grandchildren, John Seth Embry and Benjamin Cole (Aly) Embry; sister-in-law, Gail Akin; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her “adopted daughters.” Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, John Embry and John Martin; three brothers, Otas Ray, James Albert, and Dale Eldon Shelton; and two sisters-in-law, Janeida and Sue Shelton.

Services were at Milward-Man O’ War, on Sunday, July 3rd. Her cemetery committal service was on Tuesday, July 5th, at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Helena’s memory are encouraged to Grace Baptist Church, 811 Bryan Ave., Lexington 40505 (https://gbclexington.org/).

Duluth M. Witt, age 88, of West Cedar Grove Road in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Irvine Health and Rehab Center following a long illness. She was born March 9, 1934, in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Arthur and Martha Johnston Mansfield. She was an Administrative Assistant in the Mobile Home Industry in St. Petersburg, Florida and also worked for Century 21 Americana Properties. She was a member of the Ravenna Nazarene Church, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Estill County Genealogical and Historical Society. She had lived in Estill County for the last 20 years.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray C. Witt; one son, Arnold Ray Witt; four sisters: Myrtle Rose, Ona Smeltzer, Mary Hochadel and Minnie Withers, and three brothers, Wm. E. Mansfield, Elbert Mansfield and James A. Mansfield.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, July 2, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ronald Lutes officiating. Burial was at the Johnny Richardson Cemetery.