Janey (Jeannie) Gray Witt, age 83, of Furnace Junction in Ravenna, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Irvine Health and Rehab Center following a long illness. She was born August 30, 1938, in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Edward Gray Sr. and Della Lanald Gray. She was a retired hairdresser and was a member of the Gum Springs Church of God. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by two daughters, Vickie Witt of Estill Co. and Kelli Watson of Shelby Co.; six sisters: Patricia Maddox of Ohio, Virginia Steele of Ohio, Teddy Arthur of Estill Co., Dorothy Case of Estill Co., Betty Shepherd of Estill Co., Darlene Sparks of Ohio, two grandchildren, Dalton Watson and Grayce Watson, and several nieces and nephews, as well as a special niece, Debra French.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Sidney Witt, two sisters, Christina Miller and Myrtie Tipton, and two brothers, Marion Gray and Edward Gray Jr.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, June 28, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Les McIntosh officiating. Burial was at the Gray Cemetery.

Sallie Lou Moore, age 92, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Marcum Wallace Medical Center after a brief illness.

Sallie was born on June 30, 1929, in Irvine, Kentucky, to the late James Frank and Onie Silvers Smithers.

Mrs. Moore was a lifelong native of Irvine. She retired from Columbia Gas Company with over 25 years of service. Sallie enjoyed traveling and was very active in her home church of Rice Station Christian Church.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Moore was also preceded in death by her husband, Norbert “Nobby” Moore, one son, James Farrell Moore, and one brother, Walter Smithers.

Survivors include a son, Boyd Wayne Moore and wife Lee Ann of North Charleston, South Carolina, and a daughter- in- law, Sandy Moore of Irvine, Kentucky; seven grandchildren: David Moore and Cassie, Dustin Moore, Kristin Foskey, Karen Gibbs and Jesse, Amanda Hernandez and Angel, Bethany McDowell and Martin, and Alaina Moore; ten great-grandchildren: Khalea Moore, Kruz Moore, Emmalee Gibbs, Mackenlee Gibbs, Maicol Hernandez, Nolan Hernandez, Liam Hernandez, Jayda Roberts, Roen McDowell, and Brooklyn McDowell. She had many other relatives and friends to miss her and mourn her passing.

Funeral services for Sallie Lou Moore will be conducted on Thursday, June 30,2022 at 11 a.m. at the Rice Station Christian Church in Irvine, Ky. with Brother Joe Hall officiating. Internment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Rice Station Christian Church.

Pallbearers will be Dustin and David Moore, John and Terry Smithers, Butch and Pepper Hardy, Danny Long, and Mike Chaney.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Sallie Lou Moore.

Kevin Lynn Chaney, age 58, of Main Street in Ravenna, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short illness. He was born May 2, 1964, in Butler County, Ohio and was the son of the late Arthur Chester Chaney and Bobbie Louise Walton Chaney. He was a mechanic and attended the Crooked Creek Christian Church. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by one daughter, Krista Lynn Collett of Estill Co.; two sons Robbie Cox of Estill Co. and Stevie Cox of Estill Co.; one stepdaughter: Jessica Cox of Estill Co.; one sister, Michelle Crowe of Estill Co.; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Marsheila Gwen Chaney, his brother, Ricky Maurice Chaney and his companion, Rita Mae Isaacs.

Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at the Walton Cemetery with Bro. John Isfort officiating. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Charles Adam “Chuck” Harrison, age 48, of Winchester Road in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his home following a sudden illness. He was born April 10, 1974 in Fayette County and was the son of Charles Stanley and Rhonda Stevens Harrison. He was a former construction worker and had lived in Estill County all his life.

Survivors in addition to his parents include his daughter, Keisha Lashae Harrison of Estill Co.; one sister Kim Ford of Georgetown; and two grandchildren, Randi Bingham and Landry Bingham.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Harrison.

Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jason Riddell, age 82, of Oak Street in Irvine, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at his home following a long illness. He was born April 18, 1940, in Estill County and was the son of the late Victor and Marriah Neal Riddell. He was a farmer and pastor for the Stacy Lane Community Pentecostal Church of God. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife Melissa Lynn Brinegar Riddell; three sons: Jason Lee (Brittany) Riddell of Estill Co., Matthew Dillon Riddell of Estill Co., and Aaron Jacob (Alyssa) Riddell of Estill Co.; one sister, Wanda (Donnie) Duncan of Versailles; one brother, Estill Riddell of Estill Co.; and two grandchildren, Micah O’Ryan Riddell and Jaylee Marriah Lynn Riddell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Barrett and Lorena Hunt, and four brothers: Herman, Harold Lee, Benjamin and Victor Riddell Jr.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, June 23, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Matthew Barnett officiating. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jason Riddell, Matthew Riddell, Aaron Riddell, Robert Hunt, Wayne Kelly, and Angel Vargess.

Honorary pallbearers were Timothy Brinegar and Brian Riddell.

Nettie Clay Smith, 81, widow of Clarence Smith, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born August 15, 1940 in Irvine, Kentucky to the late John Raymond and Elizabeth Watson Watson.

Survivors include, sons, Harold Wayne Smith and Mark Shannon (Kim) Smith; granddaughter, Kimberly Dawn Smith; great-grandchildren, Jennifer Michelle Johnson, Sophia Grace Carpenter, and Raleigh John Monroe Carpenter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Clarence Smith; son, Clarence Steven Smith; daughter, Mary Ann Smith; brothers, Harold Edward Watson and Donald Ray Watson; and sister, Reva Powell.

Services were held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, 11:00AM at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Warren Rogers. Visitation was also Friday 6-8pm at the funeral home. Burial in Cobb Hill Cemetery.

Frank Puckett, age 89, of Winchester, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, June 22,2022, at his home.

Frank was born on February 27, 1933, in Greensburg, Indiana to the late James Hanford Puckett and Rosie Lee Means Puckett. He was retired from Bundy Tubing Company and an Honorary Kentucky Colonel.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Puckett was also preceded in death by three brothers: Chester L., Otha E., and Elbert C. Puckett, along with two sisters, Alice Coleen Spathe and Bonnie Irene Howell.

Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Audrey P. Spivey Puckett; one daughter, Barbara Pauline Ohlman of Winchester, Ky.; two sons, Roger Franklin Puckett of Winchester, Ky. and Kirt Wallace Puckett of Irvine, Kentucky; one brother, James Hanford Puckett Jr. of Gallatin, Tn.; three sisters: Judi Whitinger of Portsmouth, Ohio, Katherine Mae Teeters of Ohio, and Anna Carol Combs of Ohio; six grandchildren: Matthew Thomas and Barbara Lynn Ohlman Burton and Russ, Phillip Scott Puckett and Kara, Timothy Shane Puckett, Sheena Lasha Puckett and Megan Michelle Stepp and Shawn, and twelve great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends to miss him and mourn his passing.

A graveside memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 12 noon at the Jackson Chapel Cemetery in Irvine, Kentucky. Rev. Steve Puckett and Brother James Puckett will officiate.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Frank Puckett.

Mr. Winfred Leighton Winkle was born on July 21, 1943, in Madison County, the son of Leighton and Dora Roberts Winkle. He went to his heavenly home on June 24, 2022, surrounded by his family. Winfred was a retired local businessman and currently was a farmer.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 57 years Diana Richardson Winkle, two sons, Winfred Leighton Winkle II, James Glenn (Michelle Brady) Winkle, two granddaughters, Abby Lynn Winkle (Jordan) Martin and Emma Kate Winkle, one sister Deborah D. Winkle and son C.J. (Alex Huber) Cain.

He was preceded in death by his parents Leighton and Dora and infant brother James Clinton Winkle, his Father and Mother-in-law Willard and Louise Richardson.

Winfred served in the Army National Guard in Ravenna, Ky from 1961-1968. He served on the Estill County Board of Education from 1984-1988 serving as Vice-Chairman for a year. He was a member of the Irvine Masonic Lodge #137 F&AM, recently receiving his 50-year membership pin. Winfred attended the South Irvine Christian Church his entire life being baptized in 1967 along with his wife Diana. He was a deacon and was instrumental in updating the facilities.

Mr. Winkle was a devoted family man who supported the Estill County High Lady Engineers Softball Team where his granddaughters both played and the University of Kentucky Wildcats. Recently, he received an extra dose of happiness when his granddaughters Abby graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in Nursing and Emma was named Miss Kentucky Softball 2022.

Winfred maintained the family farm and with his wife and sister cared for his mother, Dora until her death in January 2022. He was the rock of this family, a man of many talents, a hard worker, and an honest and trustworthy friend to many people. But most of all he was devoted to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, his country, his family, and the love of his life Diana.

Visitation will be held at the South Irvine Christian Church from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, with masonic rites at the church beginning at 5:30 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. with Bro. Glyndon Mays and Bro. Mike Chism officiating. Burial with military honors will be at the South Irvine Cemetery immediately following the funeral.

The family would like to thank the staff of Estill Medical Clinic and the Neuro ICU at Saint Joseph Hospital for their attention, love and support throughout Winfred’s illness. Special thanks to Abby Winkle Martin, UK Trauma ICU for assisting in his care.

The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, Richmond is in charge of the arrangements.