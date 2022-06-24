Mrs. Debbie Lynn Tipton Kerr, 60, of Richmond, passed away on Wednesday evening, June 15, 2022.

Debbie was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 17, 1962. She was a registered nurse for the Madison County Board of Education and had a heart for serving others. Debbie loved her family – from going fishing with her husband, attending her grandchildren’s sporting events or cooking up chicken and dumplings and all of the fixins for a family meal, she made sure her family knew how special they were. She was a faithful member of Victory World Outreach where she was active in helping with the children ministries. Debbie was a dedicated Christian who loved to share her faith and love for the Lord with anyone she met.

Survivors include: her husband of 40 years, Ron Kerr; her three sons, Brian Kerr (Amber), Joshua Kerr (Stacey), and Matthew Kerr (Kylee); her biological mother, Brenda Perez; six grandchildren, Christian, Liam, Beckham, Erika, Jace, and Hunter Kerr; four brothers, Jeff Tipton, Johnny Tipton (Mindy), Tommy Tipton (Wendy), and Jim Anderson (Stacey); two sisters, Jennifer Helton, and Shelly Spicer; a special niece, Amanda Bowling (Greg), and special nephew, Cameron Tipton (Fiancée Brooke); two special great-nephews, Lincoln Tipton and Grayson Bowling; as well as a host of extended family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Homer C. Tipton; two grandchildren, Mason & Brody Kerr, and her mom, Kris Anderson.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Victory World Outreach Center, 2233 Lexington Road, Richmond, with Pastor Chris Holman officiating.

Donations in memory of Debbie can be made to Hospice Care Plus, 208 Kidd Dr., Berea, KY 40403

The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, W. Main St., Richmond, was in charge of the arrangements.

Linda Gordon, 74, of Irvine passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Irvine Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born in Berea on January 7, 1948 to Doc and Dorothy Isaacs. She was a retired caregiver.

She is survived by her husband Melvin Gordon, two grandchildren, and two brothers, Clarence Isaacs and Granville Isaacs.

She was preceded in death by her parents Doc and Dorothy Isaacs, a son Paul White, a daughter Connie Dennis and a brother Larry Isaacs.

Funeral services were held Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Burial was in the Lunsford Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine was in charge of services.

Linda Sue Neal Anderson, 74, widow of Ancel Gilbert Anderson, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Irvine Health and Rehabilitation. Born in Clark County, Kentucky, on August 31, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Ora Abney Gillespie Neal. Linda and Ancel were married on September 4, 1987. She was retired from Kentucky State Employment Services and a member of Grace Baptist Church.

Survivors include her sister-in-law, Sharrion Anderson; step grandchildren, Nathan and Justin Anderson; step great-granddaughter, McKenzie Anderson; special niece and nephew, Betsy Anderson Bodary and Bobby Anderson.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepson, David Anderson.

Services were Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Leon Pace Memorial Chapel by Pastor Jimmy Muncie. Burial followed in Clarmont Memorial Gardens.

Ina Lois Jewell Elliott, age 86, of Conrad Estates in Irvine, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital following a long illness. She was born April 10, 1936, in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Johnny Jewell and Ella Jo Richardson Brinegar. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by her husband Charles Lane Elliott; one daughter Lisa (Donald) Noble of Estill Co.; three sons: Curt Steven (Wanda) Elliot of Lincoln Co., Mark Kevin Elliott of Estill Co. and David Scott (Jennifer) Elliott of Estill Co.; one daughter-in-law Donna Elliott of Estill Co.; two sisters, Patty Eades of Estill Co. and Phyllis Horn of Estill Co., eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Lyle Jeffery Elliott, and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services were conducted on Monday, June 20, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jeff Bertrum officiating. Burial was at the South Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Aaron Elliott, Trenton Elliott, Eddie Crawley, Chris Bowling, Steven Edward Crawley, Chase Bowling and Wesley Crawley.

Honorary Pallbearers were Aria Elliott, Hadleigh Noble, Elliston Elliott, Kallen Noble, Magnolia Elliott, Stephanie Crawley, Crystal Bowling and Bethany Noble.