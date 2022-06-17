By: Lisa Bicknell

As Emma Lee becomes acquainted with the Estill County community, she is finding it to be “super welcoming and super helpful.”

Lee is the newly hired Estill County agriculture and natural resource extension agent.

She began her new job on June 1 and says she has been “really impressed” by how helpful everyone is.

Emma is from Somerset but now lives in Richmond. She didn’t grow up on a farm, but she was very close to her grandparents, who were often outside, gardening and tending flower beds, when she was growing up.

When she was in high school, Emma took a “principles of ag course.” Her school got a grant for a greenhouse, and her interest in the field continued to grow. After that, she took “every ag course available.”

While in college at EKU, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Fruit, Vegetable, Nursery and Greenhouse production, as well as an associate’s degree in Technical Ag/Landscape.

Emma likes to help people, and she thinks working in extension will be a “happy medium,” because the job utilizes her training in the field of agriculture as well as her desire to be helpful.

When Emma isn’t working, she enjoys tending to plants on her porch, walking in the park, and spending time outside.

“I’m very excited to serve this community,” she said.

If you have questions for Emma, call the extension office at 606-723-4557.