Jimmy Lee Draggoo, age 59, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his home in Irvine, Kentucky.

Jimmy was born on November 13, 1962, in Irvine, Kentucky, to the late Franklin Roosevelt Draggoo and Yvonne Neal.

In addition to his father, Jimmy was preceded in death by one sister, Thelma June Hensley.

Survivors include his mother, Yvonne Draggoo; four children: Jeffery McQueen, Patricia Draggoo, Jennifer Draggoo, and Stacy Draggoo; three grandchildren: Wyatt McQueen, Latham McQueen, and Olivia Townsend; two brothers, Franklin Floyd Draggoo and Charles Holden Draggoo; four sisters: Ethel Ann Lynch (Danny), Nancy Carolyn Ballard, Lucy Marie Walters, (Roger Lee), and Minnie Faye Sowers (Robert Wayne), along with many other family and friends to miss and mourn his passing.

Graveside services for Jimmy Lee Draggoo will be conducted on Wednesday, June 15. 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Draggoo Family cemetery, in Irvine, Kentucky, with Brother Roger Lee Walters officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests the donations be made to the Jimmy Lee Draggoo’s memorial fund.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Jimmy Lee Draggoo.