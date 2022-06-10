Irvin’e green bridge was uncovered on Monday, June 6, 2022, but there remains work to be done before it can be re-opened.

Painting contractors are expected to be completely finished by next week, but there will be additional steel repairs, concrete patching, repairs on the piers, and the latex overlay for the bridge deck before it is reopened to traffic.

“The originally announced date of mid-July appears to still be accurate as to when the bridge will reopen to traffic,” said H.B.Elkins, Public Information Officer for the Kentucky Transportation Department.