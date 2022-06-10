Raymond Leo May, age 65, of Turner Avenue in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at his home following a short illness. He was born May 7, 1957, in Williamson, West Virginia and was the son of the late David Leo and Shirley Lambert May. He was a retired mechanic and is survived by his wife Augusta Pope; one sister Sharon Clifte of Madison Co., and two brothers: Robert May of Estill Co. and David R. May of Virginia.

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Patricia Lynn Hayes, age 62, wife of 46 years to Steven R. Hayes, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Berea, KY. She was born September 2, 1959, in Berea, KY to Betty Lamb Hayes and the late Luther Hayes. Patty loved the Lord and her family. Her absolute joy in life was to take care of her family. Patty served the Lord in many ways including her time spent as Youth Director at Conway Baptist Church during the 80’s -90’s. She enjoyed reading John Grisham, growing and arranging flowers, and decorating. As a small business owner, she owned and operated Heavenly Treasures Christian Bookstore in Old Town during the mid-90’s, was a real estate agent for Pennington Realty in the early 2000’s, worked with the child support division of Rockcastle County Attorney’s Office, owned the store at Snyder, and helped her son at his store on Highway 461 in Rockcastle County. She would always greet everyone with a big smile and hello. Patty was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Other than her father, Patty is also preceded in death by an infant brother.

In addition to her husband and mother, Patty is survived by two sons, Andrew Hayes and his wife Patty Joe of Berea, KY and Luke Hayes and his wife Jennifer of Mount Vernon, Ky; three sisters: Teresa Scenters of Berea, Kathy Cox and her husband Fred of Berea, Kaye Deaton and her husband Steve of Berea; four grandchildren: Aubrey, Ally, Evan, Eli, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Joey Kays officiating. You may view the service by live stream at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow in the Pilot Knob Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Evan Hayes, Eli Hayes, Mark Scenters, Adam Scenters, Greg Cox, Matt Cox, Aubrey Hayes, and Ally Hayes.

Kenny Ray Kelly, 55, of Irvine passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond. He was born November 21, 1966 in Irvine to Raymond and Margaret Kelly. He worked in construction.

He is survived by a daughter Summer Kelly of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Brooklyn and Jaylen Moore; two brothers, Wayne Kelly of Irvine and Raymond Gene Kelly of Irvine; and two sisters Lisa Kelly of Irvine and Jacqueline Coffey of Irvine.

He was preceded in death by his father Raymond Kelly, his mother Margaret Riddell Barrett, and his stepfather Lester Barrett.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Burial was in the Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Joshua Kirby, Teddy Dawes, Randall Hall, Marvin Hunt, Phillip Kelly II, and Todd Riddell. Honorary pallbearers are Phillip Riddell and Brooklyn Moore. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Harold Horn, age 73, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on May 27, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Hospice Center in Richmond, Kentucky.

Mr. Horn was born on August 23, 1948, in Hamilton, Ohio, to the late Allie and Louise Stamper Horn.

In addition to his parents, Harold was also preceded in death by a son, Joseph Harold Horn, Two brothers, Richard Horn and Thomas Lee Horn, and One sister, Deborah Jean Horn Ashcraft.

Survivors include, Two sons, Ricky Dale Arvin and Harold Horn Jr., both of Irvine, Kentucky. A daughter, Emmy Lou Horn of Irvine, Kentucky. Also, two sisters, Jo Etta Horn of Augusta, Maine and Carolyn Horn of Irvine, Kentucky. Along with numerous grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

At the family’s request, a private graveside service was held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Cane Springs, (Macedonia) Cemetery, in Irvine, Kentucky.

All friends and relatives were invited to pay their respects at the cemetery or email condolences to his sisters at, joettahorn@yahoo.com. Or 19carolynroberts71@gmail.com.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Harold Horn.

Russell Glenn Kelley, 60, of Irvine passed away at his residence Friday, June 3, 2022. He was born August 5, 1961 in Irvine to Russell and Leoda Kelley. He was a construction worker.

He is survived by a daughter Melissa Kelley, two brothers Millard Kelley and his wife Sondra of Irvine, Shannon Kelley and his wife Farrah of Waco and a sister Amy Sparks and husband Frankie of Irvine.

He was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Leoda Kelley and a brother Rick Kelley.

Funeral services were held 1 PM Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. David Chaney officiating. Visitation was on Tuesday from 11 AM till 1 PM.

Burial followed in the Richardson Cemetery in Irvine. Pallbearers are Billy Ray Kelley, Robert Kelley, Willie Dixon, Frankie Sparks, River Kelley and Cannon Kelley. Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine was in charge of services.