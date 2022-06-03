Citizens Guaranty Bank CEO and Chairman of the Board, Kathy Samples and Citizens Guaranty Bank President, Michael Wilson would like to announce the promotion of Shannon Chaney to Market President of Estill County.

Shannon Chaney has been employed with Citizens Guaranty Bank for 25 years and has played an integral role in the growth and success of CGB.

Kathy Samples had this to say about the promotion.

“I appreciate her dedication not only to us at CGB but the community and customers she serves. Our most valuable assets are dedicated employees like Shannon who strategically strive to achieve more every day!