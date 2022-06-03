Wilma Lois Young, age 76, of Barnes Mountain in Irvine, passed away Saturday May 28, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond following a long illness. She was born March 2, 1946, and was the daughter of the late Robert and Lillie Angel Cox. She retired from Kroger where she worked in the deli, and she had lived in Estill County all her life. She is survived by two sons: Jason (Rebecca) Young of Estill Co. and Jackie (Heather) Young of Estill Co.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Cox Jr. and her grandchild, Dustin Young.

Graveside services were conducted Tuesday at the Estes Cemetery. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Sharon Lois Tuttle, age 75, of Noland Creek Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the Baptist Health in Richmond following a short illness. She was born February 19, 1947 in Clark County and was the daughter of the late Avery and Loreen Spencer. She was a homemaker and a member of the Bethel Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by her husband, Benjamin Franklin Tuttle; two sons, Glenn Franklin Tuttle of Estill Co. and James Daniel (Rebecca) Tuttle of Madison Co.; one brother, Jerry Dale Spencer of Clark Co.; and four grandchildren: McKenna Ellen Tuttle, Tayla Lily Tuttle, Avery Elizabeth Tuttle and Sarah Hope Tuttle.

She was preceded in death by her son Timothy Dale Tuttle; her sister Sue Salyer, and two brothers, Eddie and Donnie Spencer.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, June 2, at 11 a.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bill Curtis officiating. Burial will be at the Rose-Freeman Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Deron Tuttle, Rick Tuttle, Jeff Freeman, Dewey Freeman, Paul Tuttle and Lee Freeman.

Robert “Bob” Palmer Jr., 91, finished his journey on this earth on May 27, 2022. He was born in Estill Co. on October 15, 1930, to the late Robert and Bessie Vaughn Palmer Sr. He was retired from Palmer Engineering where he was the Marketing Director and was a member of the Winchester First Church of God on Colby Rd. He also proudly served in the Army during WWII.

He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia Crowe Palmer of 62 years.

He is going to be missed by his children, Diana (Eddie) Bealert, David H. Palmer, Ramona (Jerry) Cundiff; his grandchildren: Matt (Michelle) Bealert, Michelle (Shannon) Patterson, Dale (Leigh Ann) Bealert, Sherri Kennedy, Kevin (Cara) McCord, Emily Cundiff, Lauren Cundiff; 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, Ava June Stearns; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by one infant son, Randal Robert Palmer; brothers, Cecil, Ray, JT, Edgar, Shelton, Linville Palmer; and one sister, Della Mae Hampton.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Leon Pace Memorial Chapel at Scobee Funeral Home by Pastor Allan Hutchinson. Burial will follow in the Fielder Cemetery in Estill Co. Pallbearers will be grandsons and Willie Palmer.

Kenny Ray Kelly, 55, of Irvine, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond. He was born November 21, 1966 in Irvine to Raymond and Margaret Kelly. He worked in construction.

He is survived by a daughter Summer Kelly of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Brooklyn and Jaylen Moore; two brothers, Wayne Kelly of Irvine and Raymond Gene Kelly of Irvine; two sisters Lisa Kelly of Irvine and Jacqueline Coffey of Irvine.

He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Margaret Kelly.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Friends may visit Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Burial will be in the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Gene Allen Charlton, age 56, of Estill County, Kentucky, born August 15, 1965, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, after a short illness.

He is survived by a daughter, Ashley Applegate; two sons: Jacob Charlton and Tyler Charlton; one brother, Michael Charlton (Cindy); four sisters: Jenny Hedges, Sandra Reed, Darlene Young (Earl Jr.), and Lori Johnson (Harold); several nieces and nephews; and one special niece, Charlena Hardy.

Gene was preceded death by his mother, Irene Wolfinbarger Charlton; three brothers, Donald, Frank, and Jackie Charlton; and two sisters, Patricia and Debra Charlton.

Gene was laid to rest at the Fox Cemetery on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Elmer Venice Bicknell, age 79, of Locust Branch School Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his home following a short illness. He was born July 5, 1942 in Estill County and was the son of the late Leonard and Addie Mae Richardson Bicknell. He was a retired farmer and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife Grethel Isaacs Bicknell; two daughters, Peggy Young of Estill Co. and Jennifer (Eddie) Stephenson of Madison Co.; one son Robin (Lisa) Bicknell of Estill Co.; two sisters, Eva Ramsey of Madison Co. and Joyce Webb of Madison Co.; five brothers: Ernie Bicknell of Ohio, Kenneth Bicknell of Madison Co., Carl Bicknell of Madison Co., Randol Bicknell of Pulaski Co., and Gary Bicknell of Estill Co.; four grandchildren: Hannah Eaton, Matthew Young, Chelsea Bicknell and Leonard Young; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Faye Day, and his brother, Darrell Bicknell.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, May 27, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was at the Kindred Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Matthew Young, Leonard Young, O’Dell Isaacs, Darrell Isaacs, Russell Isaacs, and Eddie Stephenson.

Honorary pallbearers were Greg Arvin, Eric Eaton, Gary Lynn Bicknell, Berlin Baker, Brian Isaacs and Anthony Webb.

Margie Rea Cahal, age 88, of Elm Street in Ravenna, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Baptist Health in Lexington following a long illness. She was born May 31, 1933 in Irvine and was the daughter of the late Jake and Lillie Neal Wiseman. She was a homemaker and a former employee of the Estill County School System. She was a member of the Mt. Carmel Christian Church, the Estill County Homemakers and the Estill County Garden Club. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by two daughters: Madonna Sue Cahal of Winchester and Mona Cahal Henry of Ravenna; one son: Jackie Burke (Marisa) Cahal, Jr. of North Carolina; one sister Norma (Gayle) Hall of Richmond; two brothers: J. B. (Janice) Wiseman of Irvine and Donald Wiseman of Berea; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Burke Cahal, son James Philip Cahal, and two sisters, Betty Jean Tipton and Patricia Henry.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, June 1, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chris Winkler officiating. Burial will be at the Oakdale Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Jason Riley, Jake Henry, Jack Cahal, Frankie Hammons, John Wiseman and Jay Wiseman.

Edgar Rice McGee, age 90, of Bradbury Point Drive in Richmond, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home following a short illness. He was born September 26, 1931 in Estill County and was the son of the late Millard and Bessie Noland McGee. He was retired from the Ford Motor Company and had owned a lawn service. He was a member of the Waco Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Gracie Rogers McGee; one daughter: Joyce Ann Gay of Monroe, Michigan; two sons: Brian McGee of Monroe, Michigan, and Steven McGee of Silver Spring, Florida; one sister, Bertha Peters of Estill Co.; one grandchild Melissa Slater; and two great-grandchildren, Davin Slater and Brylee Slater.

He was preceded in death by one grandchild Matthew McGee; four sisters: Shirley Taylor, Dorothy Lainhart, Mayfree Richmond, and Naoma Tribbey; and seven brothers: Estill, Roy, Gilbert, Joe, Chaney, Bruce and James McGee.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 3, at 1 p.m. at the Waco Baptist Church with Bro. David Johnson officiating. Burial will be at the South Irvine Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. until service time at the Waco Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Hershell Sparks, Toby Honacker, Billy Ray Hughes, Jay Gross, and Kenny Sewell.