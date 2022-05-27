This photo of the Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna,Ky. was taken in front of the local Citizen Voice and Times newspaper office in 2022.

Pictured are: Row 1: Joan Kleine, Tom Whitaker, Cale Wilson, Francine Bonny, Sherry Fox, and Jeff Hix.

Row 2: Tony White, Richard Snowden, Francie Snowden, Sharon Whitaker, William “Bo” Leach, Larry Stewart, Paula White, Julie Barnhart, Tim Barnhart, Tina Hix

Row 3: Jurgen Rohr, Margaret Arvin, Janet Smith, Robert Smith, Jerrica Brandenburg, Patricia Garrett, Steve Garrett, Regina Robertson, Estine Tipton, Carolyn Perkins and Tom Bonny.