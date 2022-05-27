Victor Logan Whitaker, 87, widower of Minnie Jo Horton Whitaker, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home in Wilmore. He was born in Jessamine County on May 27, 1934, to the late Virgil May Whitaker and Harriett Pearl Sharpe Whitaker. He was a heavy equipment operator, a Veteran of the United States Army, as well as an Elder and Trustee at High Bridge Union Church.

He is survived by two sons, Billy Whitaker (Shannon) and Morris Whitaker; daughters Victoria Puckett (Jeff), Angela Waldrop, and Melissa Bright; fiancée, Beulah Horton; brother, Ray Whitaker; sisters, Doris Adams and Mary Lyle Cartwright; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Victor is preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Jo Whitaker; brother, James Whitaker; and sister, Virgie Hager. Services were Monday, May 23, at Betts & West Funeral Home with Dr. Glenn Spann officiating. Burial followed at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens.

Casket bearers were Lucas Puckett, Clay Baber, Shane Brothers, Josh Lay, Lee Estepp, and Robert Houp. Honorary bearers were Bert Walker, Clyde Carson, Richard Horton, and Leonard Edwards (Jr). Betts & West is honored to serve the Whitaker family in their time of need. An online guestbook is available at www.BettsAndWestFuneralHome.com.

Christine S. Newton, age 97, of Wisemantown Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home following a long illness. She was born December 22, 1924 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Ruford and Grace Alcorn Sparks. She retired from Phillips Lighting and was a volunteer in her community. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen G. Newton Jr, and she is survived by two sons: Michael Newton (Rebecca) of Estill Co. and Gary Newton (Lisa) of Estill Co; one daughter-in-law, Delores Newton of Estill Co.; five grandchildren: Joshua Newton, Justin Newton, Christopher Newton, Donald Keith Noble and Karen Dozier; two great-grandchildren, Bethany Noble and Ashleigh Dozier; two great-great grandchildren and Hadleigh Noble and Kallen Noble.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Ruford Newton; one daughter, Carol Newton; three sisters: Catherine Flynn, Armeda Newton and Eugenia Vere, and two brothers, Gordon and Delmas Sparks.

Private funeral services will be conducted at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Calvary Baptist Church in Irvine.

Pallbearers will be Dan Ball, Anthony Newton, Christopher Newton, Joshua Newton, Justin Newton and Donald Keith Noble.

Leo Xavior Shouse went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was born on September 29, 2015, to Natasha Coffey Shouse and T.J. Shouse.

Leo was a loving, caring six-year-old who loved playing with his brothers, fishing and snuggling. He enjoyed learning, kitty cats, and the color green. Leo’s beautiful smile was heart melting and contagious! He attended Kingston Elementary School.

He is survived by his parents, T. J. Shouse, and Natasha Coffey Shouse, and his bonus dad, Newt Howard; his brothers, Kevin Shouse, Zane Shouse, and Dustin Howard; his grandparents, Beverly Maupin Shouse, Tim Shouse, Jonda Howard Raleigh, John David Raleigh, Janet Johnson and Alfredo Lopez; great grandparents, Kathy and Mike Adams, Mike King, Gene Maupin, Anna Lou Roberts, Ann Howard, and Rick Stapleton; and many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Rick Stapleton, Jr; great grandparents, John Howard, Sheila Goins King, and Donnie Shouse; and great-great grandparents, Mabel and Stanley Adams.

Funeral services were Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be left at www.lakesfuneralhome.com.

Roger William Guidinger, age 83, of Wildflower Ridge in Ravenna, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home following a long illness. He was born December 15, 1938 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and was the son of the late Sylvester John and Mildred Mudler Guidinger. He was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam Era and was the former owner of the Bumper to Bumper Auto Center.

He is survived by: his wife: Mary Quosig Guidinger, 2 daughters: Sherry (Bill) Eldridge – Ravenna, Dorothy Guidinger – Florida, 3 sons: William (Tracey) Guidinger – South Carolina, Scott (Susan) Guidinger – Tennessee, Frank Guidinger – Ravenna, 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren

He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Curtis and Keith Guidinger.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.