Leshia Clay Walters Griggs, age 61, of Irvine, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Marcum-Wallace Hospital in Irvine, Kentucky.

Born on September 29, 1960, in Irvine, Leshia was the daughter of the late Jerry and Betty Watson Walters.

Leshia is survived by her husband, Emery Glenn Griggs; three children, Keegan Robert Griggs, Kayla Walters Sparks, and Derek Griggs; one grandson, Jason Gauge Arrowood; two brothers, Robert Wayne Walters and wife Kathy and James Ricky Walters. She is also survived by one nephew Steven Walters, and all her kitty’s and grand pups.

A memorial service for Leshia Clay Walters Griggs will be conducted on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Lewis Home for Funerals with Sister Jessica Winchester officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Leisha’s memorial fund.

Lewis Home for Funerals is honored to serve the family of Leisha Clay Walters Griggs.

Elizabeth Johnson Watson, age 71, of Cobhill Road in Irvine, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 14th, at her home, following a long illness. She was born December 22, 1950, in Estill County, a daughter of the late Roy and Hazel Hall Johnson. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County all her life. She was a member of the Cobhill Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband Harvey Watson; a daughter Cheri Johnson (Darvin) of Lee Co.; a son Doug Watson of Estill Co.; three sisters: Wave Vickers (Don) of Alexandria, KY, Sue Orme (Jr) of Cold Springs, KY, and Patty Riddell (Gary) of Estill Co.; three grandchildren: Christina Powell (Gina), Casey Grace (Michael), and Chris Coffey (Timber Lee); nine great-grandchildren: Austin Wells (Sierra), Stephen Wells, Jessalyn Wells, Aaron Coffey, Dakota Jewell, Isaiah Coffey, Annalee Coffey, Katherine Grace, Remington Grace and one great-great-grandchild: Ezren Todd Wells; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by one sister Kathy Johnson; four brothers:

Lohris, Orville, Lenville, and Roger Johnson.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jay Dixon, with burial following in the Cobb Hill Cemetery. Visitation were held Tuesday, from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Pallbearers were Chris Coffey, Michael Grace, Darvin Johnson, Jr. Coffey, Gary Riddell, and Dave Watson.

Honorary pallbearers were Stephen Wells, Aaron Coffey, Dakota Jewell, and Isaiah Coffey.