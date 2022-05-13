Blake Crowe’s parents and grandson, at left, unveiled a sign marking this side street in Ravenna as Blake Crowe Way.

Above, they were joined by Blake’s wife and several other family members.

Mayor Sharon Snowden and City Clerk Amy Crowe wanted a way to remember Crowe, who was spent many years playing and coaching baseball at the Kiwanis ball park. “We are proud to have this name in Ravenna now,” said Snowden. “When we see this sign, let’s think about Blake and how to be better people.”

Crowe was killed in a tragic accident last year on Mother’s Day. His mother, Kristie, thanked the city for the honor, as she spoke of how much her son was loved.

Photos by Lisa Bicknell