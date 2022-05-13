Nita Jane Tipton, age 60, of Broadway in Irvine, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond following a short illness. She was born October 7, 1961, in Fayette County and was the daughter of the late Charles and Etta Estes Willis.

She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County all her life. She is survived by her husband Donald Price Tipton; one daughter Amanda Sue (Terry) Sexton of Estill Co.; two sisters: Bessie Winkler of Estill Co. and Sue Patrick of Owen Co.; one brother Claude Willis of Estill Co.; and two grandchildren, Kayden and Karsyn Sexton.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Danny Willis.

No memorial services are scheduled. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Bradley Joe Young, 55, of Irvine, KY passed away Friday, May 6th, 2022 at his home.

Born October 18, 1966 to Earl and Crystal Young, Joe was an avid rock hunter and man of the trade. He loved creating things from agate and trading all his unique finds for new ones.

Joe was proceeded in death by his wife Lorene Young and his mother Crystal Young. He is survived by his father, Earl (Darene) Young; sister Tammy McGee; girlfriend Betty Horn; son Justin Young; a special step granddaughter Jessiya Doan, and so many other step children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends that loved him dearly.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, May 10, at Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Maurice Ray Hisel, 71, of Winchester Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond following a long illness. He was born July 30, 1950 and was the son of the late Oscar and Dorothy Collins Hisel. He was a retired heavy equipment operator and was an Air Force Veteran. He had lived in Estill County for the last 25 years.

He is survived by three daughters: Sandra Johnson (Brian) of Estill Co., Elizabeth Hisel of Sadieville, KY, and Julia Boian (Henry Jr.) of Estill Co.; five grandchildren: Kayla Mullins, Jeffery Hisel, Elisea Durham, Kaden Durham and Lettie Boian; one great-grandchild Vada Mullins, and his dog, Emmie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Angel Hisel.

Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

James Philip Cahal, 56, husband of Joyce Michelle Estes Cahal, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on June 12, 1965, in Irvine, Kentucky to Margie Wiseman Cahal and the late Jack Cahal.

He is survived by his mother; two daughters, Briana (Charles) Hammons and Madison Cahal; one son Benton Cahal; two sisters, Mona Henry and Susie Cahal; and one brother Jack Cahal and his wife Marisa.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.