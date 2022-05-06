Submitted

(IRVINE, KENTUCKY) April 28, 2022 — In recognition of her excellence in clinical practice, Donna Isfort, MSN, APRN is being honored by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) as the 2022 recipient of the AANP State Award for Excellence in Kentucky. Each year, nurse practitioners (NPs) across the nation are nominated by their colleagues to receive this prestigious award. Isfort, who specializes in Family Medicine, is a Nurse Practitioner at Estill Medical Clinic in Irvine, KY.

Donna was recognized on Thursday April 28, 2022, at the Kentucky Association of Nurse Practitioners annual coalition conference held at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington, Kentucky. She will also be recognized at the annual American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) conference in Orlando Florida in June 2022.

Donna is a Family Nurse Practitioner and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Estill Medical Clinic, PSC. She is a lifelong resident of Estill County and a 1982 graduate of Estill County High School. Donna purchased Estill Medical Clinic in 2011 from Dr. Charles E. Terry after working alongside him before his retirement. She is a 3-time graduate of Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) with associates, bachelors, and master’s degree in Nursing. She has been a Nurse Practitioner since 2005 and a Registered Nurse since 1985.

She has worked in multiple areas of nursing over 37 years including medical surgical, emergency department (ED), Intensive Care Unit (ICU), school nurse, House Supervisor and as a Flight Nurse. Donna started her nursing care at Baptist Health Hospital (Formally Pattie A. Clay Hospital) in Richmond Kentucky. She also worked part-time for many years at Mercy Health Marcum and Wallace Hospital. She was a clinical manager at the University of Kentucky Hospital Emergency Department (A busy tertiary hospital and Level I Trauma Center) as well as a Flight Nurse for the University of Kentucky Air Medical Service. She also was employed by the Saint Joseph Hospital Care Flight Air Medical Service.

Prior to purchasing Estill Medical Clinic, Donna worked as a Nurse Practitioner for Mercy Health Clinics and the Children’s Clinic providing care to pediatric patients. Donna is engaged in the Estill County community by serving as medical director for the Estill County Rescue Squad and is the Chairman of the Estill County Board of Education. She is also very involved with her local church, Crooked Creek Christian Church.

Donna is the daughter of Donnie Arvin and the late Mary Evelyn Arvin. She is married to John, and they have four children: Taylor, Kaylee, Lindsey and Will.

The AANP State Award for Excellence was established in 1993 and is given to an NP in each state who demonstrates excellence in clinical care. In 1993, the state award for NP advocates was added to highlight the efforts of individuals who have made a significant contribution toward increasing the awareness and recognition of NPs. Awards are distributed to the recipients throughout the year, with recipients honored during the annual AANP national conference. AANP is the largest professional association for NPs of all specialties, with more than 119,000 members and headquarters in Texas and Washington, D.C.



###